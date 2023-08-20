A change too far? England’s last roll of the dice comes up short

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England had covered the gaps, they had filled the holes. They had adjusted, adapted, repositioned, created a new formation, and reached a first World Cup final. Then England changed again.

Down 1-0 in the World Cup final, Sarina Wiegman went for a last roll of the dice, a double substitution that saw Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly brought off and Lauren James and Chloe Kelly come on. That 3-5-2 that was England’s revelation of the tournament, that changed their World Cup? It was binned. England went back to 4-3-3. They disposed of the wing-backs and brought on the wingers. They stopped pressing Spain and abandoned their plan.

But perhaps Wiegman and England needed to stick with their conviction. For the first time at the World Cup, the Lionesses did not find the changes that were required. James and Kelly brought moments of improvement, but the truth is that England were at their most dangerous when Lauren Hemp and Russo were combining as a front two. Hemp’s switch to a central role took away the threat that was everywhere in the first half, and left Wiegman searching for something else. On came Beth England. Up went Millie Bright. But this was a situation England could not overcome.

In a tournament that has been defined by England’s ability to adapt and solve the problems they have faced, the changes that were required against Spain were a step too far. Mary Earps’ save from Jenni Hermoso’s penalty gave England some momentum, but this was a final that stuttered and never quite found its rhythm, where stoppages played into Spain’s hands and covered the defensive frailties they had previously shown through the tournament.

Yet Spain never quite felt threatened and managed to stay in control. England never found the system or the right combinations. Perhaps this was always the natural conclusion for a World Cup that hit its first hurdle in November when Beth Mead suffered a torn ACL, then when England lost Leah Williamson, and then Fran Kirby; the deflating but sadly inevitable end of a tournament where England have never once had the consistency or continuity of last summer’s Euros, and where winning the final was beyond the resilience of the side.

Perhaps it’s also the rebalance from last summer’s quarter-final in Brighton, where Spain were the better team and lost after England found a moment of magic through Georgia Stanway’s equaliser. England couldn’t produce another one; despite the introductions of Kelly and James, England were at their most threatening when they played into an open, frantic match, even if it left them more vulnerable at the other end and, ultimately, led to Olga Carmona’s winning goal.

It was a quality finish, the moment to crown Spain’s golden generation, a magnificent team of sharp passers and quick minds. Aitana Bonmati was the clear player of the tournament and no one will be surprised when the Ballon d’Or follows at the end of the year. They looked a class above England, but the regret is that a head coach who appears to have no impact on how his team plays in Jorge Vilda did not need to have a tactical approach to beat the Lionesses.

Lauren James reacts after defeat to Spain (REUTERS)

England gave Spain what they wanted. Wiegman committed to a brave plan. They pushed high and pressed Spain and hoped to force the error, with Lucy Bronze and Rachel Daly defending as forwards as much as wingers, gambling on a misplaced pass. But Spain were too good. They responded by playing through England. They pulled an already stretched team further out of shape and created another problem for England to solve.

Bronze’s misadventure then led to another one. As Carmona fired past Earps, Bronze immediately sank to the pitch, as if her legs had been cut from underneath her, the sort of reaction that told you everything about where the goal had come from. It was a run that was too ambitious, when what England needed to do was to move faster. Bronze was crowded out, England were outnumbered, and suddenly it was left to Russo to follow Carmona’s run. That was a gap in the team that England could not cover.

England's Chloe Kelly walks past the trophy (REUTERS)

There had been such a fine balance to it. England had chances that came from their high press, then when the game was goalless then found spaces to hit Hemp down the channels. The second half saw none of that and England lost their unpredictability. To reach this stage was a triumph of the team’s approach and its mentality; a campaign that always managed to deliver answers. Eventually, England were unable to find another.