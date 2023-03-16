Latest updates as Gareth Southgate announces England squad

England squad announcement LIVE: Gareth Southgate faced with tough decisions ahead of March fixtures
The England manager could include several new faces ahead of fixtures against Italy and Ukraine this month
Follow live updates as Gareth Southgate names his first England squad since the World Cup ahead of the start of the European Championship qualifiers later this month. Southgate decided to stay on as England manager following his team’s quarter-final exit to France in Qatar and is now ready to start another campaign for international silverware.
England begin their Euro 2024 qualifying journey with a tough trip to Italy on March 23, with Ukraine travelling to Wembley three days later. While Southgate is expected to stick with the majority of the squad he has worked with at the past two major tournaments, the England manager may have a surprise or two as the Three Lions begin their next cycle.
Among them, the in-form Ollie Watkins and Solly March are pushing for a place in Southgate’s squad, while a decision will have to be made over the selection of Ivan Toney. The Brentford forward was left out of the World Cup squad, and may miss out again as the Football Association disciplinary case for breaching betting rules hangs over him.
Follow live updates as Gareth Southgate names his England squad at 2pm this afternoon.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been asked about whether Ben White should be included in England’s team announcement this afternoon.
The defender has been included in Gareth Southgate’s teams of late. He was in the World Cup squa dbut had to withdraw for personal reasons.
Arteta replied to the question by saying: “As far as I’m concerned, he’s been in really good form, he’s been available for every single match and he’s been performing really well for us.”
We will find out in half an hour whether he has made the cut.
Everton’s Conor Coady is set to miss out on the England squad this afternoon after losing his spot in his club team, The Daily Mail report.
Coady has been a part of Gareth Southgate’s teams but after falling out of favour at struggling Everton it seems as though the defender will not be included.
Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is thought to be taking a spot in his place.
There has been a lot of talk about Solly March getting a chance in an England shirt and he could not have done more to prove himself ahead of the announcement.
The Brighton winger scored against Crystal Palace on Wednesday in their 1-0 win to boost their chances of European football next season.
It was March’s seventh goal this season and it has led to manager Roberto de Zerbi saying the stalwart deserves his spot for England.
One selection question one everyone’s lips is will Gareth Southgate maintain his faith in Harry Maguire.
The Manchester United defender has spent most minutes this season on the bench for his club but Southgate picked and started him at the World Cup.
Maguire has not seen more minutes upon his return from Qatar and so many are questionning whether Southgate should pick him.
The player himself has been honest about his position at United this season. “I’m the club captain and I have a big responsibility on and off the pitch so it was nice to get ion and help the lads,” he said. “The manager has been asked numerous times about my role in interviews and he tells me honestly that he believes in me, but this is football.
“The lads who are playing and starting, Raphael is playing really well and we’ve seen the manager’s ideas, what he wants, and he does like a left-footed centre-back playing. So it’s high competition for places, but this is Manchester United. We want to win trophies, big trophies, and to do that you need competition.
“The manager speaks to me daily, he really respects me and believes that I’m a top centre-half with all the attributes to play in his team. But also he understands that the players who are playing – and I understand that the players who are playing – are playing very well.”
The squad announcement is for England’s Euro qualifiers this month against Italy and Ukraine.
The team will compete against Italy on the 23 March and face Ukraine three days later. It will be the first time England have played since they lost to France in the World Cup in December.
Players like captain Harry Kane and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka are expected to make the cut but reports suggest Gareth Southgate could experiment in other areas.
The international break for the qualifiers is the last one in the calendar before the Premier League resumes for the end of the season.
Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has said he believes Solly March and Lewis Dunk deserve a spot in the England team.
March has never played for England and Dunk only has one cap.
“I think Solly should go in the national team,” De Zerbi said. “It is not my work and I respect the coach, but he deserves to go. Dunk to.
“I think he is a complete player. He can improve in scoring but I’m pleased for the performance of Solly.”
There are always debates in the run-up to squad announcements of who deserves a spot. There are plenty of players giving Gareth Southgate a good problem with many England players in fine form at the moment.
We put together a list of some contenders for the Euro qualifiers and why they could find their way into the team.
Everyone is waiting by their phones, laptops or other devices to get a glimpse of Gareth Southgate’s England team as soon as it drops.
We will bring you all the information as it comes but just so you can set alarms or be aware of when the all important announcement comes, the England manager will release the team at 2pm.
Ivan Toney is available for selection despite admitting guilt for 262 breaches of the Football Association’s gambling rules and Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes his player deserves a call-up.
Toney has scored 16 Premier League goals this season, only four less than Harry Kane.
“I don’t expect anything from football,” Frank said. “It’s up to Gareth to pick the right squad. Ivan has done more than enough to be giving Gareth a headache in a positive way.
“If you look at pure goal scorers for England, he is the second-highest goal scorer behind (Harry) Kane. If you look at clear number nines, he should be thinking very much about calling him up.”
