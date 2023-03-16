Latest updates as Gareth Southgate announces England squad

✕ Close Gareth Southgate will stay on as England manager, FA announces

Follow live updates as Gareth Southgate names his first England squad since the World Cup ahead of the start of the European Championship qualifiers later this month. Southgate decided to stay on as England manager following his team’s quarter-final exit to France in Qatar and is now ready to start another campaign for international silverware.

England begin their Euro 2024 qualifying journey with a tough trip to Italy on March 23, with Ukraine travelling to Wembley three days later. While Southgate is expected to stick with the majority of the squad he has worked with at the past two major tournaments, the England manager may have a surprise or two as the Three Lions begin their next cycle.

Among them, the in-form Ollie Watkins and Solly March are pushing for a place in Southgate’s squad, while a decision will have to be made over the selection of Ivan Toney. The Brentford forward was left out of the World Cup squad, and may miss out again as the Football Association disciplinary case for breaching betting rules hangs over him.

Follow live updates as Gareth Southgate names his England squad at 2pm this afternoon.