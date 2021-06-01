Gareth Southgate will announce his final England squad for the rearranged Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

The former Three Lions midfielder named a provisional 33-man squad last week but must cut seven players from that group.

England will play Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D, with the top two guaranteed to reach the knockout phase. All three of England’s games will be held at Wembley, as will the semi-finals and final of the tournament.

England will also play pre-tournament friendlies against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium in early June.

Some players, like Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, face anxious waits to see if they will recover from injury in time to play at the finals.

When will the squad be announced?

Southgate will announce his final Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday. An exact time for the announcement is yet to be confirmed, but it is set to be before 6pm, when the England coach will hold a press conference.

Tuesday marks the deadline for all 24 nations competing at the finals to submit their squads – 10 days before the competition begins.

How many players will be selected?

Uefa recently expanded the number of players in each squad from 23 to 26, in order to cover the risk of players being ruled out through positive Covid-19 tests or quarantine regulations during the tournament.

Southgate named an expanded provisional squad on Tuesday and must cut it down to the maximum 26 by Tuesday.

What are the rules for picking squads?

Every squad must include three goalkeepers.

If a player is ruled out of the tournament through injury before their teams’s first match of the tournament, they can be replaced.

Goalkeepers ruled out through injury are able to be replaced at any time.

Players who are replaced cannot be re-admitted to the squad later in the tournament.

What is England’s provisional squad?

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).