Gareth Southgate will name his England squad for Euro 2020 on Tuesday, just over two weeks before the competition begins.

The tournament, which was postponed last summer and will kick off on 11 June, will see England take on Scotland, Croatia and the Czech Republic in the group stage.

The Scotland and Croatia squads have already been announced, with Czech Republic’s to come and England coach Southgate making his announcement on Tuesday.

The former England midfielder, like all coaches at this summer’s tournament, can pick as many as 26 players due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Southgate is expected to fill all 26 spots, and here we predict the players he will select to feature at the competition, which will be held across 11 cities in Europe – including London, with Wembley Stadium hosting the semi-finals and final.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has missed much of this season due to injury but seems set to recover in time for the Euros, though the same cannot be said of defensive team-mate Joe Gomez.

Elsewhere, Harry Maguire is a doubt for Manchester United’s Europa League final this week but should be fit shortly thereafter.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is due to have knee surgery this week, threatening his chances of being picked by Southgate, while Leicester’s injured midfielder Harvey Barnes will not be available for selection.

Predicted squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (West Brom).

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).