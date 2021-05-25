Gareth Southgate will announce his England squad for the rearranged Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

England will play Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D, with the top two guaranteed to reach the knockout phase.

All three of England’s games will be held at Wembley, as will the semi-finals and final of the tournament.

England will also play pre-tournament friendlies against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium in early June.

Some players, like Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, face anxious waits to see if they will recover from injury in time to play at the finals.

When will the squad be announced?

Southgate will announce his Euro 2020 squad at 1pm on Tuesday 25 May, before holding a press conference from St George’s Park to explain his selections.

All 24 nations competing at the finals must submit their squads by 1 June, 10 days before the start of the tournament.

How many players will be selected?

Uefa recently expanded the number of players in each squad from 23 to 26, in order to cover the risk of players being ruled out through positive Covid-19 tests or quarantine regulations during the tournament.

Southgate is set to name an expanded provisional squad on Tuesday before cutting it down to the maximum 26 by 1 June.

The England manager was sceptical about the prospect of expanded squads when asked during the March international break.

“I am not certain I’m behind that,” he said. “Covid could play a part but there is a skill to picking 23 and it means you’ve got to make good decisions and important decisions.

“Some of that can be lost as you get an extended group, so let’s see how that develops but I’m not 100 per cent for that, I have to say.”

What are the rules for picking squads?

Every squad must include three goalkeepers.

If a player is ruled out of the tournament through injury before their teams’s first match of the tournament, they can be replaced.

Goalkeepers ruled out through injury are able to be replaced at any time.

Players who are replaced cannot be readmitted to the squad later in the tournament.