Euro 2024 qualifiers are well underway and Gareth Southgate has his squad together again for another two this month - and 14 June marked exactly one year before the tournament itself starts.

While qualifiers will play a big role in deciding who goes in the Three Lions’ squad - assuming no incredible fall-off and they somehow fail to reach the extended tournament - performances during the new 2023/24 campaign should be the biggest indicator of who goes.

With that said, it’s worth looking at who might be in pole position for a place in the final 26 right now and where the movement in a potential England squad could come from, both from those currently out of favour and those who might come from nowhere to seize a role next year. Here are our current selections, ordered by position and then ranking within each group.

On the plane...

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford - The undisputed No.1 for Southgate, but with two challengers in the Champions League next term, he’ll need a big season of his own

Nick Pope - Was one of the league’s top couple of goalkeepers last year; same again and he’ll be confident of a charge at a major role at a major tournament

Aaron Ramsdale - Playing for one of the top teams will help his cause but needs more consistency to seriously trouble for the jersey. An easy pick among the three, though

Defenders

John Stones - From being a candidate to leave out a few years ago to suddenly being England’s only in-form and must-have centre-back...and he doesn’t even play centre-back for his club anymore

(The FA via Getty Images)

Luke Shaw - If he’s fit, he’s in. Shaw has been excellent at times for club and country and there are not too many other left-backs who can match that

Kieran Trippier - The right-back debate will no doubt rumble on throughout the course of Euro 2024 qualifying but Trippier looks a lock right now

Kyle Walker - As above, the Man City man has proven his worth for England in a variety of tactical setups and is unlikely to be overlooked

Midfielders

Declan Rice - The definite lock-in to start in midfield, with the minor caveat that a summer transfer obviously has to see him settle well

Jude Bellingham - As above, but a bigger talent. He’s also joined a bigger club though. Star at Real Madrid and he’ll be one of the first on the teamsheet for England

(The FA via Getty Images)

Mason Mount - Hasn’t had a good year but nor has anybody at Chelsea really. Too good, versatile, consistent and hard-working to not be in Southgate’s plans

Forwards

Harry Kane - Captain and record goalscorer, he’s obviously starting

Marcus Rashford - Won his place back for the national team at the World Cup but must continue to push on and maintain that level for next season too

Bukayo Saka - Has nudged ahead as the right-wing starter and rightly so. Immense talent who has it all

(The FA via Getty Images)

Jack Grealish - Playing regularly for Man City and winning everything so he’ll be in, though probably with a sub role still

Phil Foden - Might be top of the “best of the rest” pile at present but there’s still the sense there’s another level to come from Foden. Perhaps next season we’ll see it more consistently

Raheem Sterling - Perhaps in need of a reset and might get it under Mauricio Pochettino. Was a guaranteed starter not long ago so will still be involved

Almost there...

The players in favour and in the mix right now, but who must maintain fitness, form and consistency to make the eventual cut:

Marc Guehi - To be blunt, nobody is absolutely assured of being an England centre-back beyond Stones. Guehi might not be likely to start but a place in the squad could certainly be his if he just...plays, and does it reasonably well for Crystal Palace

Harry Maguire - At the other end of the certainty scale, Maguire would be in and starting if he had a club role, but he doesn’t. A transfer this summer has to go well

Reece James - Perhaps just about third in the right-back battle at present is the Chelsea man, but he’s had real fitness issues over the last year and missed the World Cup too

Trent Alexander-Arnold - The Liverpool man has been in wonderful form for a few months but has a Stones-type role for his club. For England, he still appears to have...not much of anything

(The FA via Getty Images)

Ben Chilwell - Will make the squad if he’s fit as second left-back, but hasn’t had an international impact for some time now

Jordan Henderson - One of the long-term squad members who might now be forced to look over his shoulder after a desperately poor season. Will be 34 by the time England play either their first or second game at the finals

Conor Gallagher - As hit-or-miss as they come right now given his club squad role, uncertainty over even that and his own lack of regular place in the Three Lions’ squad

Callum Wilson - Probably just about ahead in the race for the backup to Kane at centre-forward right now, but this specific backup role has been in a constant state of flux for about five years

In consideration...

Those who have been in recent squads, but either not fully seized their chance yet or need an upturn in consistency, top form or managerial favour to earn a spot in the 26 over another challenger:

Sam Johnstone; Lewis Dunk, Tyrone Mings, Ben White; Eberechi Eze, Kalvin Phillips; James Maddison, Ollie Watkins, Jarrod Bowen

(The FA via Getty Images)

Work to do...

Whether through injury, loss of form or suspension, or simply Southgate preferring others right now, a handful of players have been in and around the squad over the past few years but look somewhat down the order of preference at present:

Dean Henderson; Eric Dier, Conor Coady, Fikayo Tomori, Joe Gomez; James Ward-Prowse; Ivan Toney, Tammy Abraham, Jadon Sancho, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Wildcards...

And finally, a few players who are either uncapped or have been in the international wilderness for a long spell - but showed good form in 2022/23 and could mount a real charge for a place if they begin 23/24 brightly...

Solly March - A potential left-back alternative? The Brighton man delivered work rate and final-third contribution from a range of roles under Roberto De Zerbi

Joe Willock - Competition for places will be important but so too could be big displays in the Champions League

Sean Longstaff - The same as above, but slightly more combative and defensive-minded

Jacob Ramsey - A potential door-unlocker who can play centrally or from the channels and has captained the U21s

(Getty Images)

Harvey Barnes - Get a transfer, fit right in, score goals in Europe, get a shot at a shirt. Job done

Dwight McNeil - Might need a few wide attackers to fall off the grid before he’s considered but don’t rule the Everton man out entirely

Emile Smith Rowe - Remember him?! Needs a massive season, but certainly has the technical ability

Morgan Gibbs-White - The most out-there shout in terms of top-level experience, but he was genuinely excellent for Nottingham Forest last year