England confirm Lionesses squad for Euro 2025 as Lauren James decision made

Sarina Wiegman has picked Lauren James in the England squad who will try and defend their European Championship title in Switzerland this summer.

James, who has not played since April because of a hamstring injury, has been in a race against time to be fit but made the 23-player group.

Lotte Wubben-Moy was the beneficiary of Millie Bright’s decision to withdraw as the defender who captained England in the 2023 World Cup final announced she needed a break to look after her mental and physical health.

Without Chelsea’s treble-winning captain and the injured Ella Morris, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Maya Le Tissier were picked in defence.

After Mary Earps’ surprise retirement from international football, Wiegman has picked two uncapped goalkeepers, in Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse, as the deputies for first-choice Hannah Hampton.

open image in gallery Lauren James has made the cut for the Euros ( PA )

The 19-year-old forward Michelle Agyemang, who has only won one cap, was included while her Brighton teammate Nikita Parris, a veteran of 74 caps.

In midfield, Fran Kirby retired after hearing she would not make the squad while Laura Blinkilde Brown and Missy Bo Kearns are only on standby, along with Sophie Baggeley and Lucy Parker.

open image in gallery Teenager Michelle Agyemang is included in the 23-player party ( Getty )

Wiegman said: “I know this is an exciting day, for the players and also for our fans and it underlines that the tournament is coming soon. Telling the players they have made the squad is always a great moment. They will all give everything to help us make the country proud. This group is a very well-balanced mix of players with multiple tournaments on their CVs and also those that will make their tournament debuts. I am excited to see what we are capable of this summer.

“At the same time, I do feel for those that have just missed out. I can only name 23 but there are more players who have been so important to us on our journey to Switzerland. We would not be here without them.

“As we look forward, we still have a month to go until we play the first game. After some important rest, we will all be working really hard to make sure we are ready to go on 5 July.”

Wiegman picked 13 of the squad who won Euro 2022 while seven will be at their first major tournament. England begin their 2025 campaign against France in Zurich before facing Wiegman’s native Netherlands and Wales in Group D.

England squad for Euro 2025

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating, Anna Moorhouse.

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Alex Greenwood, Leah Williamson.

Midfielders: Grace Clinton, Jess Park, Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh.

Forwards: Lauren Hemp, Beth Mead, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Aggie Beever-Jones, Michelle Agyemang, Alessia Russo.