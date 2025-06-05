England squad announcement live: Lionesses team for Women’s Euros to be named after Millie Bright withdraws
Sarina Wiegman will name her 23 Lionesses to travel to Switzerland to Euro 2025 after the shock retirements of Mary Earps and Fran Kirby, plus Millie Bright’s withdrawal from selection
England will name their squad for Euro 2025 today as Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman tries to put 10 days of carnage behind her and return focus to next month’s title defence in Switzerland.
That Women’s Euros success in 2022 suddenly feels like a long time ago and the recent rollercoaster ride began last week with former No 1 Mary Earps announcing her sudden, and shock, retirement after being informed she would have been a back-up goalkeeper for the tournament.
England then impressively beat Portugal 6-0 on Friday night before former stalwart Fran Kirby announced she was retiring from international duty on Tuesday and the Lionesses subsequently crashed out of the Women’s Nations League with a 2-1 defeat to Spain that evening.
The following day, vice-captain and talismanic centre-back Millie Bright withdrew herself from selection for the Euros, citing physical and mental burnout, to give Wiegman another headache just 24 hours before the Dutch coach confirms her 23-person squad at St George’s Park this afternoon.
Follow Wiegman’s announcement and the subsequent fallout ahead of the Women’s Euros in our live blog below:
It’s been quite a 10 days for England ahead of this squad announcement...
It all began with Mary Earps’s sudden retirement last Tuesday as the 53-capper, who was twice named the Best Fifa Women’s goalkeeper, hung up her gloves after being informed that she would be a back-up to new No 1 Hannah Hampton this summer.
“I have taken the difficult decision to retire internationally,” said Earps “It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life, to wear this badge, represent my country and play alongside such an incredible group of players.
“I’ve spent a long time making this decision and it’s not one I’ve made lightly. For me, ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive.”
Ahead of Tuesday’s loss to Spain, England boss Sarina Wiegman revealed she is "pretty close" to knowing her squad for the upcoming European Championship.
The Lionesses are defending their title as the competition begins in Switzerland on July 2.
Speaking about how close she is to knowing her Euros squad, Wiegman told a press conference: "We're pretty close. Still of course you want to make the final decisions, but we're pretty close."
One player not involved in the current England camp is Lauren James, who has been absent since April with a hamstring injury, but Wiegman is optimistic the forward will be available and can "make a difference" in the Euros.
The England boss said: "We already said we're trying to get her fit, she's trying to get fit with all the support from Chelsea and all the support from us.
"She's doing really well and moving forward. She needs to tick some boxes and when she does we can progress.”
Outplayed and outclassed, England are left searching for answers ahead of their Euros defence
You can only ride your luck for so long. If you are up against the best, if you are firmly on the back foot, then eventually you are going to get punished.
That was the case for England against Spain. They faced constant aggression, were often penned back in their own half, struggled to go forwards, and, after Claudia Pina came off the bench and turned the tide for the hosts, departed Barcelona with a 2-1 defeat and having missed out on a chance to top their Nations League group.
Before Pina's double, England had benefitted from a handful of refereeing decisions, a well-taken Alessia Russo opener and the hosts' lack of final-third ruthlessness, but their performance was not one deserving of a victory. They tried to cling on, but doing so was an impossible test.
Read Adam Millington’s full breakdown of a disappointing 2-1 defeat in Spain:
Predicting England’s Euro 2025 squad after three huge shocks
England manager Sarina Wiegman names her squad for Euro 2025 today but there have already been three huge shocks before the Lionesses attempt to win back-to-back European Championships in Switzerland this summer.
On Tuesday night, former Euros winner Fran Kirby announced her international retirement after being informed that she would be missing out on England’s 23-player squad for the tournament.
The midfielder is the second star player to retire before the Euros, with goalkeeper Mary Earps stunningly deciding to hang up her gloves after losing her starting spot. Add to that, key defender Millie Bright has withdrawn from selection due to mental and physical burnout.
Those withdrawals have thrown a spanner into the works but Jamie Braidwood has had a crack at predicting England’s 23 for the tournament:
When is the squad announcement?
Sarina Wiegman will name her 23-strong Lionesses squad at 2pm this afternoon at England’s usual training base, St George’s Park.
Wiegman will then face the media from 2.30pm as she answers questions put to her by the world’s press.
England squad announcement for Euro 2025
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England Women’s Euro 2025 squad announcement from St George’s Park.
It’s been a tumultuous 10 days for the Lionesses with multiple shock retirements and withdrawals, so Sarina Wiegman will be keen to get her 23 named and return focus to next month’s title defence
