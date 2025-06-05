Sarina Wiegman responds to Lionesses crisis claims: ‘There is always noise’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarina Wiegman has laughed off the idea that defending champions England are going into Euro 2025 in crisis after the loss of the experienced trio of Millie Bright, Mary Earps and Fran Kirby.

Bright, who captained England in the 2023 World Cup final, made herself unavailable for this summer’s tournament in Switzerland to look after her mental health.

Earps, who saved a penalty in the World Cup final and was named in the team of the tournament for Euro 2022, retired from international football after learning that Hannah Hampton would be first-choice goalkeeper while Kirby ended her own England career after manager Wiegman told her she would not be in this summer’s squad.

England also lost Tottenham defender Ella Morris with a cruciate ligament injury but Wiegman insisted she is pleased with the group she has selected as she rebuffed talk of trouble in the camp.

“We are going with this 23 to the Euros and I feel very comfortable with this team,” Wiegman said. “I am very happy with the team and I am very excited, and I am looking forward to it. For me, it doesn’t feel like a crisis at all.

“I can assure [you] that the training sessions have been really good last week. In Portugal, I thought that was a very energetic game and a good game. You saw all these connections. I didn’t see anything that there were no connections within the team. So having had conversations, lots of football conversations, seeing what happened on pitch and off the pitch with the team, I am really happy where we are right now.”

Wiegman insisted her blunt style of communication is the fairest way to give players bad news as she insisted her managerial methods are not a problem.

“After I have conversations with players I always review what went well,” she explained. “For me, it’s really important that I am honest and treat people in the right way. Sometimes you have good news and sometimes you have bad news. I don’t beat around the bush. I can’t always control how people respond to that but afterwards we can just offer them support.”

open image in gallery Sarina Wiegman insists her blunt style is not a problem ( PA )

Wiegman reflected on defender Bright’s surprise decision to rule herself out as she felt she needed a break.

“In the last couple of days I found out,” added the England manager. “It was sad and disappointing. It’s not nice when you don’t feel well physically and mentally and I just hope she feels better soon.”

Wiegman feels the higher profile of the women’s game means there is a greater spotlight on her decisions as well as those of her players, meaning Earps’ and Bright’s absence has become big news.

open image in gallery Millie Bright is taking a break from international football ( PA Wire )

She added: “My experiences before major tournament there is always noise, we expect noise, the difference is that in [the European Championships of] 2017, 2015 and now the attention and the visibility of the women’s game has increased so much. We just have to deal with it and move on, which we have.”

Wiegman is confident that Lauren James will be fit for the start of Euro 2025, though she is not yet sure if she will be able to begin England’s opener against France on 5 July. The Chelsea forward has not played since April because of a hamstring injury but could return for their last warm-up match.

open image in gallery Sarina Wiegman is confident Lauren James will be fit for the tournament ( PA Wire )

“I hope she will be available for the first game in the tournament,” Wiegman said. “I don’t know for how many minutes yet. We will have to see. We have that friendly against Jamaica and I hope we will make that too.”

The 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang, who has only made one substitute appearance in her international career, was picked and Wiegman hopes the young forward could be a wild card.

“I think so and we will see what she can bring,” she added. “She brings something different and I hope she can show that.”