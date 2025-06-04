Millie Bright explains withdrawal from Euro 2025 selection after latest England blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millie Bright has become the latest England star to miss Euro 2025, with the Lionesses vice-captain withdrawing her name from consideration for Sarina Wiegman’s squad to look after her health.

Bright, 31, was a central part of England’s Euros triumph in 2022 and run to the Women’s World Cup final the following the year, starting in every game at the last two major international tournaments.

The Chelsea centre-back had pulled out of England’s squad for the Nations League games and Portugal and Spain, explaining that she was physically and mentally burnt out after the club season.

Bright’s withdrawal is another blow for the Lionesses ahead of their Euros defence in Switzerland and comes after goalkeeper Mary Earps retired from international duty, having lost her starting place to Hannah Hampton.

Fran Kirby also announced her England retirement on Tuesday night after being told by Wiegman that she was not going to make her final 23-player squad.

Bright did not say that she had retired from England duty, while several current and former England team-mate left comments of support on her announcement on social media.

Bright posted: “This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but after careful thought and discussions with my team, I have decided to withdraw from selection for the England squad ahead of Euro 2025

"Football has given me so much, and representing my country has always been my greatest honour. My pride and ego tells me to go, but I think the team and the fans deserve more. Right now I am not able to give 100 per cent mentally or physically.

"As much as I want to be out there running through back walls for England and fighting alongside my team-mates, stepping back is the right timing for my health, my future in the game, and most importantly the team.

open image in gallery ( The FA via Getty Images )

"It wouldn't be fair for me to take the place and opportunity away from another player who is ready and able to give everything for the badge and country.

"I'll be supporting the team with everything I've got, and hoping this incredible group of players will do the nation proud. Thank you to my team-mates, coaches, and, most importantly, the fans for your unwavering support. It means the world to me."

Speaking before England’s Nations League games against Portugal and Spain, captain Leah Williamson had backed Bright’s “bravery” and applauded her for looking after her health and wellbeing.

"I think for anybody to speak out about mental health is a brave thing to do. I think it encourages other people to do the same," Williamson said.

"She's leading by example. I've given Millie a bit of space, when somebody is in that head space. But naturally, any support that she needs and anything that she needs from the team, we will be there to give it to her."

Bright’s close friend and former England team-mate Rachel Daly said: "Couldn't be more proud. With you through EVERYTHING my girl” while Chloe Kelly "proud of you always” under Bright’s post on Instagram.

Wiegman announces her 23-player England squad on Thursday with the Lionesses playing their opening game of the tournament against France on Saturday 5 July.