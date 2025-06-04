England’s Euro 2025 squad: Who’s on the plane and who’s got work to do?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head into Euro 2025 as reigning champions as the Lionesses seek to win a second consecutive European crown. Sarina Wiegman’s side will have to be sharp from their first match in Switzerland, after being drawn alongside France, the Netherlands and Wales in Group D of the July tournament.

England won the Euros on home soil three years ago and then reached the World Cup final the following year, so come into the competition with plenty of major tournament experience. A number of star players from England’s historic triumph will return but there are plenty of new faces competing for their places, too, as well as a couple of major injury concerns.

As it stands, England are preparing to name a 23-player squad for the Euros, although Uefa increased the maximum squad size to 26 ahead of the men’s Euros last summer and may opt to mirror it for the women’s tournament.

There is less than one week to go until England have to name their squad for the Euros, so here’s a look at how Wiegman’s plans are shaping up ahead of their opening match against France in Zurich on Saturday 5 July.

On the plane

Lucy Bronze

Key to setting a winning mentality among the squad, Bronze is set to represent her country at a seventh major tournament. The 33-year-old’s competitive edge is as sharp as ever and she remains England’s first-choice right back.

Leah Williamson

The captain of the Lionesses when they won the Euros, Williamson was forced to sit out of the World Cup after suffering an ACL injury. Now back as skipper, the Arsenal centre-back is a leader off and on the pitch. Showed she remains one of the best in the world with a remarkable display in Arsenal’s Champions League victory over Barcelona.

Millie Bright

Bright recovered from her own knee injury to stand as England’s defensive rock at the last World Cup. An invaluable presence as England’s vice-captain, who remains key to Chelsea’s dominance domestically. Has withdrawn from the Nations League squad for games against Portugal and Spain to take an extended break and allow a period of recovery.

Alessia Russo

England’s super-sub in the Euros, who shone as a starter at the World Cup. The Arsenal striker’s record at major tournaments is impressive, with seven goals across her appearances at the Euros and World Cup, and she will lead the line again as No 9 after a brilliant season for the Gunners that saw her win the WSL Golden Boot award.

Ella Toone

A player for the big occasion, with goals in the Euros final and World Cup semi-final. Toone opened up about the difficulty of losing her father last September and her form since on the pitch has been superb.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Beth Mead

England’s golden boot winner in 2022, who then missed the World Cup with an ACL injury. The Arsenal forward has yet to rediscover the heights of that 21/22 campaign since returning from injury but is still an important player for the Lionesses and Wiegman trusts her.

Chloe Kelly

The scorer of the goal that won the Euros has been in sensational form since joining Arsenal on loan and has starred in their run to the Champions League final. Her place looked to be in doubt after being dropped earlier this year, but she has responded in the perfect way.

Grace Clinton

Started against Portugal and Spain in February, and held her own against the world champions at Wembley. A strong, powerful box-to-box midfielder, Clinton is beginning to assert herself in the England side.

Jess Park

One of the breakthrough talents to emerge over the last couple of years, Park is set to appear at her first major tournament. At 23, she has stepped up on a regular basis for Manchester City and has caught the eye on a couple of starts for England with her skill and guile on the ball. She has emerged as a surprise option on the right wing.

Hannah Hampton

Will be England’s No 1 in Switzerland after the shock retirement of Euros winner Mary Earps. Hampton had won the battle for the shirt having started three of the last four games, but there are no doubts now. Impressive under Emma Hayes and now Sonia Bompastor for Chelsea, she has come a long way since being dropped by Wiegman in 2022.

Lauren Hemp

A guaranteed starter when she’s fit, offering pace and constant danger as an all-action forward, Hemp returned to the pitch over the final weeks of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee meniscus injury in November, in what is a big boost for the Lionesses. Looked sharp against Portugal.

Georgia Stanway

The Bayern Munich midfielder was named in an England squad for the first time this year ahead of the games against Portugal and Spain. Yet to play a match since December and may not feature in the Nations League, although she is back in training, but her return is important for Wiegman ahead of the Euros.

Alex Greenwood

Arguably England’s best player at the last World Cup and most important defender on her day, even if Bright and Williamson are often selected ahead of her. Greenwood is also back in the squad after returning from injury.

Aggie Beever-Jones

The impressive 21-year-old winger has already racked up 50 appearances for an all-conquering Chelsea side, where she is in constant competition with some of the best in the world. Pacy and direct with an eye for a goal, she is starting to get minutes for England and scored a 33-minute Wembley hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Portugal.

Jess Carter

Often an unsung hero in defence, Carter played an important role at the last World Cup due to her versatility and can play in both at the left side of a back three and back four. Wiegman has used Carter as a full back and centre back since the World Cup.

Niamh Charles

The Chelsea full-back started both games against Portugal and Spain and was quietly impressive. Her connection with club team-mate James on the left is a bonus for Wiegman and Charles showed her strengths as a willing runner around the outside and as a recovering defender.

Almost there

Lauren James

Arguably the biggest talent in the squad, James did not play for England for almost 10 months due to injury but showed what they had missed with her performances against Portugal and Spain in February. Wiegman says James had also shown a “massive improvement” in her work off the ball. Suddenly the biggest injury concern in the squad after hurting her hamstring.

Maya Le Tissier

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season after being named as captain of Manchester United. Le Tissier was close to making the World Cup squad and she has grown as a player since being named on the standby list. Interestingly, Wiegman views Le Tissier as a full-back even though she is a centre-back for her club.

Esme Morgan

Morgan appears to fit Wiegman’s requirements as an adaptable defensive player who can play in multiple positions in the defence, having played at both centre-back and full-back under the England manager.

Khiara Keating

The 20-year-old Manchester City goalkeeper had a breakthrough campaign last season and has featured in England squads without making her senior international debut. This season has been more difficult after high-profile errors in games against Manchester United and Arsenal.

Anna Moorhouse

The Orlando Pride goalkeeper received her first call-up at the age of 29 but is yet to make her first appearance, though. Looks likely to go to the Euros along with Keating after the retirement of Mary Earps.

On the fringes

Michelle Agyemang

Scored on her debut against Belgium after being drafted into the squad as an injury replacement for Alessia Russo. Could go to Switzerland as a back-up striker, with England short of options behind Russo at No 9, and she was selected again for the games against Portugal and Spain.

Lotte Wubben-Moy

A firm favourite at Arsenal, but has been in and out of England squads despite making the final cut for the Euros and the World Cup. Although Wubben-Moy has yet to feature prominently at a major tournament, the centre-back is clearly a personality that Wiegman wants to have around her squad. Missed the end of the season due to injury but has replaced Bright.

Nikita Parris

The Euros winner made a shock return to the England squad after a two-year absence for the games against Portugal and Spain. The 30-year-old, who is now at Brighton, was given an opportunity while Kelly was out of the picture and Hemp was injured, but her place at the Euros is uncertain now they are both back.

Jessica Naz

The Tottenham winger was given some chances when there were injuries among the forwards but did not take them as finds herself out of the squad ahead of the summer.

Missy Bo Kearns

Another who has spent some time around the first time after catching the eye while playing for the Under-23s, the Aston Villa midfielder is ahead of some other prospects for now but the Euros are still unlikely.

Ruby Mace

Made her England debut in December and kept her place in February, but has returned to the England Under-23s for now. Had caught the eye playing in defensive midfield for Leicester.

Laura Blindkilde Brown

Followed a similar journey to Mace, coming through from the Under-17s to the senior side, but has also dropped out of contention ahead of the Euros.

Gabby George

Could have been an option at left-back and has shown good form for Manchester United after making a comeback from an ACL injury. Returned to the England squad last November after a two-year absence but is out of the picture now.

Ellie Roebuck

The former England goalkeeper – who had been challenging for a starting spot with Earps before the last Euros – is looking to rebuild her playing career after recovering from a stroke.

Retired

Mary Earps

The Euros winner and two-time goalkeeper of the year has announced her retirement from international football and will not go to the Euros. “I’ve spent a long time making this decision and it’s not one I’ve made lightly,” Earps said. “For me, ultimately this is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive.”

Fran Kirby

Announced her retirement from international football after being informed that she would not be part of the final 23-player squad. The former PFA Player of the Year has been unlucky with injuries since winning the Euros. "When I had the conversation with Sarina and you know, she laid her plans out for the Euros, and she told me I wasn't going, unless someone got injured, I knew it was the moment where I'd outstayed my welcome,” she told ESPN.

England squad to face Portugal and Spain

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse, Khiara Keating, (Mary Earps retired)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Ella Morris, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben Moy (Millie Bright withdrawn)

Midfielders: Grace Clinton, Missy Bo Kearns, Fran Kirby, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang, Aggie Beever-Jones, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo