Sarina Wiegman: ‘My England players can say I’m direct but I am not blunt’

Four years into the England job, and on the eve of her third major tournament in charge of the Lionesses, Sarina Wiegman reflects on how her role has changed, and how it has changed her. "My approach is the same. I just worry a little bit less,” Wiegman says, appearing relaxed and in a typically open and honest mood at England’s Euro 2025 base camp at the five-star Dolder Grand hotel, perched like a medieval castle above Lake Zurich in Switzerland.

There is some laughter as Wiegman explains how Sunday roasts and chicken tikka masala have become two of her favourites since being appointed England manager in 2021, while the 55-year-old has also enjoyed embracing the appetite for sport in England. “It's such a massive sport culture,” she says, “and in the Netherlands, but here, at every corner, the whole day on TV, for example, there's sports. There's either football or there's rugby or there's cricket. And if that's not there, then there's something else.”

And, thanks to Wiegman, the Lionesses now form one of the biggest parts of the sporting summer. A result of England’s historic victory at Euro 2022 and run to the 2023 World Cup final is that the attention on the Lionesses before Euro 2025 and their opening game against France on Saturday has never been greater. The news of two senior players – in Mary Earps and Millie Bright – withdrawing from the England squad before a major tournament may not have been headline news even four years ago. But the success of Wiegman’s team means there is more publicity, and, for the first time as England coach, more questions when there is some disruption behind the scenes.

Wiegman, for her part, welcomes it. “It [the publicity] has increased, and actually that's great because that's what we wanted,” she says. “Everyone will have a different opinion and that’s OK too. I know what we’re working on. I know what the team is about.”

Of the 16 coaches at Euro 2025, Wiegman has by far the best record at major tournaments, winning the last two European Championships with the Netherlands and England and reaching the final at the last two World Cups. An important, and potentially contentious, part of Wiegman’s preparations is giving every player in her squad a clear sense of their role. Those can be difficult conversations when a player is being told that they may be starting on the bench, or are unlikely to play at all, and there have been some signs of disharmony because of it.

For Wiegman, it is the hardest part of being a coach, but it is also her job. She would much rather tell players exactly how it is. “On being direct, when I have conversations with players, I think it’s really important to have clarity,” Wiegman says. “What I try to do is give them as much information as possible. The players call that direct but do not confuse that with being blunt. I am not blunt. Well, I hope not. I am trying to be honest and clear about things to give them context.”

It is an advantage of being Dutch, perhaps, leaving nothing to interpretation. Working in England, Wiegman has noticed that people can often talk around issues, rather than saying how they really feel. “Sometimes I’m like, OK, is this really the message, or do I have to interpret this a little bit differently? Sometimes I need to ask questions again and think, OK, is this really the way it is, or do I need to read more between the lines? I think that’s also a little bit Dutch. And I think that’s also the part of the Netherlands I come from, they’re being mentioned as blunt.”

As a former player herself, and as a mother, Wiegman’s directness goes against some of her natural instincts. She admits she often has to resist giving players an arm around the shoulder and showing the nurturing side. “I am actually very caring, and that’s often not very helpful in this job. I want to take care of people, but I have a job where I have to make hard decisions,” says Wiegman. “I’m trying to not put myself in their shoes and think ‘oh, they must feel horrible’ because I have to shut that out for that moment.”

While Wiegman wants to go into tournaments with a plan, she has also tried to shape England into a more unpredictable team. The Lionesses won the Euros in 2022 by naming the same starting line-up for all six games, but most major tournaments are defined by how teams respond to unforeseen challenges, which was how England reached the Women’s World Cup final amid injuries and suspensions in 2023. The growth of the sport over the last four years means Wiegman must also be open to new ideas.

“On and off the pitch the game has changed so much that I have to adapt too,” she says. “People sometimes say I don't change. I think my values won't change but I have to adapt to new situations and figure out, OK, what's best for the team now to help them to be at their best as a team and as individuals too.”

Lucy Bronze, England’s most experienced player, said before the Euros that Wiegman has “evolved” since taking charge of the Lionesses. “I think her flexibility as a manager has definitely changed,” Bronze said. “She came in with a few more rules set in place, she was the manager and the boss and we all respected Sarina for that reason. Over the years, her getting to know the team and the dynamics of each player, gaining trust with players, you can see how she’s changed a little bit.”

Wiegman laughs out loud as some of Bronze’s comments are ready back to her. “I don't see that's a negative, it's just funny that we talk about rules because I hate rules,” Wiegman chuckles. Wiegman remembers a point, upon taking the England job, where she banned her players from wearing any items of jewellery that would monitor their physical activity. With her principles now in place, Wiegman does not feel the need to be as enforcing. “I think it just becomes more natural,” she says. “You have set the tone at the beginning, how you want things. And then you hope that things become organic.”

She compares managing a group of 23 players while being away at a major tournament to situations at home. "I always try to compare it with your family,” Wiegman says. “In your family, you sometimes have a conflict or a discussion, that's completely normal. I think you need to have those discussions and share what you feel. We all know that we want to go forward to the highest level. We also know we need each other, so have the conversation and move on.”

Wiegman goes into Euro 2025 knowing her future is already secured, with FA chief executive Mark Bullingham giving Wiegman his full backing to stay on for the 2027 World Cup even if England crash out of a difficult group. While not wanting to shift focus with the Euros and look beyond her current contract, Wiegman believes she is also in the right place. “I feel that I just love to work with this team. I love to work in England with the FA and I hope that stays for a little bit longer.”