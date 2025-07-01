The two sides of Sarina Wiegman’s approach driving the ‘noise’ around England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For the seven England players enjoying their first ever tournament call-up, there is a new sense of wonder at being part of a team that is a genuine cultural force. A giddy excitement could be sensed around some of the Euro 2025 campaigns, that you can now see all over England.

“Admire England,” one starts, but “Fear the Lionesses.” The campaign goes on to say ,“Chloe’s calm, Kelly’s chaos”, “Leah charms, Williamson commands”.

It might be an apt theme on a few levels, some unintended. Because, when you speak to people around Sarina Wiegman’s camp, there are almost two sides to most discussion around the team. That marks a shift in itself, given we aren’t really seeing the unifying optimism of Euro 2022, or the deep resolve of the 2023 World Cup. At least not yet. Instead, there’s a split around general expectations for Euro 2025. England are simultaneously cast as having a strong chance of retaining their title, and being vulnerable to an embarrassing group-stage elimination.

It is a tone mostly set by an unusually tumultuous build-up, characterised by major retirements and absences, that have played into one of the topics causing most debate by those close to the dressing room. That is about squad chemistry, right up to Wiegman’s very approach. The latter might sound remarkable given that the England manager hasn’t let any other coach win the European Championships in 12 years, but is it possible such longevity may be an issue? It again comes down to perspective.

For the many players still in awe of Wiegman, she is just doing what she has always done. That is to tell the players before a tournament what their status in the group is - a starter or a squad player - and then just get on with it. There’s been no change to that, and it’s clearly been a resounding success so far. A belief naturally exists that some of the rising agitation simply comes from previously senior players not necessarily taking their new status well.

Some well-placed sources nevertheless talk of how Wiegman’s meetings are now met with more “blank stares” than they were. In other words, that her abrupt approach isn’t having the same effect as it did before.

If so, is that a sign of a coach in a role too long? Wiegman is now in her fifth year in the job, gearing up for her third tournament, which is already a long cycle in international management. The Football Association evidently have no concerns, since chief executive Mark Bullingham was last week effusive about the 55-year-old staying for a fourth tournament, and another attempt to finally win the World Cup.

“We’re delighted that Sarina’s in place until 2027 and I don’t see any scenario changing that,” he said. “She is the most successful coach in women’s international football today.”

Many would insist that a certain abrasiveness is essential to that very description, and that transition is never going to be smooth. The ructions from this build-up are actually exactly what such a process looks like. Big changes tend to bring big responses.

And, far from allowing things to go stale in the way people usually mean when they talk of a manager being there too long, Wiegman has been strikingly ruthless. Only 13 players from the Euro 2022 champions remain in the 23-player squad. That is significant turnover given that it’s only been three years. Lauren James, the burgeoning star, duly spoke of how it feels “like a new era”.

Such a change has still had a pure football, which is a lot clearer than relative intangibles like the manager’s approach. England still have one of the best first XIs in the world, but they no longer have the same proven depth, or defensive robustness.

That can be witnessed in the most obvious stats of all: the results.

England were unbeaten for almost two years after Wiegman started the job in September 2021, a run that took them right through Euro 2022. The 1-0 loss to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final was her first competitive defeat, and that after 38 matches where England had kept 24 clean sheets and only conceded more than one goal in a game once - a 2-0 friendly defeat to Australia.

Since that final, it’s been six defeats in 24 and only nine clean sheets, with eight games where they conceded more than one goal. England aren’t porous but they are easier to get at. That puts a different perspective on Millie Bright’s absence, given her integral role to that backline, to add to the retirements of Mary Earps and Fran Kirby.

There’s still a view around the squad that all of this has been significantly overstated, especially given that they were all for very different reasons. Bright has spoken about how she didn’t feel mentally or physically ready for the tournament, but Wiegman was already exploring other defensive options. Hannah Hampton has evolved into a superior goalkeeper to Earps.

Basic fitness has also been a concern, since all of Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway have been returning from knee injuries.

That’s also why there was such excitement within the camp at how James came through 30 minutes against Jamaica, having not played for three months. It’s where there’s a flip side to all of this, too.

England might suddenly look a very different force to most of the last year if all of these key players reach a reinvigorating physical freshness in the middle of the Euros.

There’s also the other side to that more open defence. England have so many goals in the team, and so many options in attack. It feels like Wiegman could try multiple different options there - especially around the No 10 position.

Elsewhere, Beth Mead is coming back to form. Aggie Beever-Jones looks like a potential breakout star for the tournament. Chloe Kelly has went to a new level during her six months at Arsenal.

For all of the awe at a Spanish team founded on Barcelona, too, Kelly is one of six Arsenal players in the England squad who beat the Catalans in the Champions League final.

So, while there are reasons for concern, there are also many reasons to be hopeful. England are still the defending champions. They have a lot of winners. Wiegman’s approach is all the more exacting in a tournament setting.

It feels like Saturday’s opening game against France will tell so much, and potentially settle so much. France are another of the tournament’s exciting band of potential winners, and such a test will ensure England have to find their feet right away. Victory, or even a steady draw, will get excitement going again. Defeat, and everything will suddenly look very different. The Netherlands will be even more awkward in the second match. Debutants Wales will be only too keen to pose further problems.

It all depends which side comes out. At the least, England look to have come out the other side of this tumultuous build-up. The last few days in the camp have been marked by a serenity, which suggests the manager is getting everyone to focus again.

Ultimately, no one knows how to win this tournament like Wiegman. It’s something to be admired, and feared.