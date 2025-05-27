Mary Earps’ shock retirement is the start of a much-needed new era for the Lionesses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“A new era and a new England team,” wrote Mary Earps. That phrase, perhaps as well as anything else, sums up her retirement from international football.

The new era begins later this week when England embark on their latest round of Nations League fixtures, but what matters is the European Championships – and Earps won’t be there.

Hannah Hampton, instead, is now England’s number one. Not one of the stars of England’s triumph just three years ago, but Sarina Wiegman’s new favourite.

Earps fell out of favour and now she’s forever out of the frame. The 32-year-old was an inspirational trailblazer, but her time is up.

She was more than just a goalkeeper for the Lionesses, she was a star who was emblematic of everything the team embodied.

When Nike decided not to sell her shirt during the 2023 World Cup, Earps pushed for change and the manufacturer listened. When eventually released, they sold out within minutes. That was unsurprising for an England number one who was viewed as a national hero and a centrepiece of a side who brought about a special sense of support. Her footballing prowess helped too – Earps was named the Fifa Best Women’s goalkeeper in 2022 and 2023.

Her stardom truly began at Euro 2022 as England reached newfound heights and Earps stood on top of the table in the jubilant post-match celebrations. It was a symbol of the triumph, the unbridled joy of England finally winning a major trophy. It then compounded at the following summer’s World Cup, with Earps saving a penalty as they were defeated by Spain in the final – and issuing a now-iconic rallying cry of “F*** OFF” as she made a save and England pushed for an equaliser.

But, it came to transpire, that was the peak. England, perhaps surprisingly, began to tail off. The Lionesses just weren’t the same anymore; Team GB did not qualify for the Olympics, England did not record the same rampant results as they competed in Nations League fixtures which were far trickier than previous friendlies.

Change was also afoot on the club front for Earps. She won the FA Cup with Manchester United before moving to Paris St-Germain. But a move to one of Europe’s heavyweights did not follow the script: PSG failed to make it out of Champions League qualifying. Earps exited Manchester United on a high but the Reds’ failure to qualify for European football likely influenced her decision to move. Things proved no better in Paris.

At the same time, Hampton was impressing with Chelsea and caught the eye of England boss Wiegman. As the Dutchwoman started to finally entertain the idea of changing her established line-up, Hampton began to be given chances; she excelled. The two would rotate, but it was the Chelsea player who was often given the nod for the biggest occasions. Earps found herself out of the side and the decision was largely based on merit.

That was how we got to the point where it looked as if Earps would have to be England’s number two in Switzerland this summer. But then came Tuesday’s shock news: Earps has decided to retire from international football, she won’t be a part of the Lionesses in any capacity.

While it makes goalkeeper choices easier for Wiegman, it presents a significant challenge. Should Hampton become injured, it would fall to either Khiara Keating or Anna Moorhouse to step up to the task. Neither are tried-and-tested for the Lionesses, both would be a bit of a gamble. With an incredibly difficult group and an underwhelming recent record, England could do without any more headaches.

Announcing her retirement, Earps wrote on Instagram: “I know this is the right decision. There are so many dimensions to this decision, the details of which aren’t important right now, but what it boils down to is: it’s now the right moment for me to step aside.”

In losing Earps, England not only find themselves lacking depth in a crucial position but also lacking experience. Nobody could deny that Earps was a crucial member of this squad, particularly off the pitch. Shaking up the well-established dynamics inside the camp may prove difficult. During big moments, it falls to the likes of Earps to lead – but there is now one less player to do such a role.

England enter the Euros with more questions than answers. For many, it’s hard to see them defending their crown. When form has markedly tailed off and the draw has not given them any assistance, the rampant Lionesses of 2022 seem a very long way off indeed.

What next, then? First, a blow for fans. Shock was the overwhelming sentiment in response to Earps’ retirement; to many, they will be losing one of their favourites. Next, there’s a need for the team to recover; they’ve got to be able to deal with life after Earps and find a way to adapt to the changes. After that, England need to prove they can do it without her: Hampton needs to step up, the Lionesses need to find the results.

It definitely won’t be easy. It’s definitely a change. There’s nothing England can do about it. Earps, who came from nothing to rise to the highest of heights after the arrival of Wiegman, is no longer a part of the Lionesses. A “new era” is how Earps described what’s coming, a new era is undoubtedly on the way.

A hope, at least, is that this new-style Lionesses side is already partially here. Wiegman has given chances to players who were nowhere near the starting line-up in previous tournaments and the squad is looking markedly different.

To build for the future, there has got to be the ability to change. The 24-year-old Hampton, if her form continues, could be England’s number one for the long term, while 20-year-old Keating has also pushed for a starting role.

In other areas of the pitch, change has already happened. Look no further than the prominence of Jess Park and Grace Clinton in Lionesses sides now.

The new era is already here; Earps’ retirement is further confirmation that one was always going to be necessary.