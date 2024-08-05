Mary Earps reveals key reason for joining PSG from Manchester United

Support truly

Mary Earps is hoping her summer move from Manchester United to Paris Saint-Germain will help her add more trophies to her collection.

The England goalkeeper admitted that it was a “tough decision” to bring an end to her five-year association with United, where she turned down a new contract to sign a two-year deal with the French club.

Despite winning the FA Cup, United finished fifth in the league last season 20 points behind champions Chelsea and three places below where they had finished the previous season.

She turned down the contact, citing that the club were preparing to “undergo a period of transition” that “did not align” with where she was in her career.

PSG on the other hand have qualified for the Women’s Champions League for six straight seasons, reaching the semi-finals in April.

Speaking on a podcast with England teammates Ella Toone and Alessia Russo, the 31-year-old said: “It’s like an itch you can never scratch enough,” about wanting to win more silverware.

She added that her decision was swayed by “the opportunity to play for a great team in top competitions” and be “in a position to win silverware”.

“She deserves everything,” said Toone, adding: “Mary’s dream - and it always has been - is to play at the highest level, play in the Champions League and that’s what she’s done.”

Earps is just the latest England international to leave United, who earlier this summer announced that the women’s team would be moved into portable buildings, at the club’s training ground, to allow the men’s squad to use the women’s building, while their facilities are being revamped.

Russo left the club last summer, when her contract expired, to join Arsenal and captain Katie Zelem also left the club this summer after not being offered a new deal.