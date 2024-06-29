England goalkeeper Mary Earps to leave Manchester United

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United have confirmed that England goalkeeper Mary Earps will leave the club following the expiry of her contract.

It is the second significant departure in as many days after captain Katie Zelem’s exit was announced on Friday.

Earps, 31, has been widely linked with a move to Paris St Germain.

The Euro 2022 winner joined United in 2019 and made 125 appearances for the club. During the 2022-23 WSL season, Earps kept 14 clean sheets to set a new league record, and a few months later she was fifth in the voting for the Ballon d’Or, the highest a goalkeeper had ever finished.

Last season, Earps was in the United side that beat Tottenham 4-0 at Wembley in the Women’s FA Cup Final, securing the club’s first major trophy.

A club statement said: “Everyone at Manchester United would like to thank Mary for her fine service and wish her the best of luck in the next stage of her career.”

Earps added on Instagram that she was leaving to seek a new challenge.

“After five years of service to your great club, I have decided that it’s time for a new challenge. It’s a decision I’ve gone backwards and forwards on for some time, and is not one I’ve made lightly,” she said.

“The club is about to undergo a period of transition, and unfortunately I don’t feel it aligns with the timing of where I’m at in my career, therefore I think now is the right time to make a change and embark on a new challenge.

“There aren’t the right words, or enough words, to express my heartfelt gratitude to you all.”

United boss Marc Skinner has work to do in reshaping his squad this summer, with striker Lucia Garcia also leaving.