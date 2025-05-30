How Aggie Beever-Jones took chance to lead breakout night for England’s next generation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After all the talk this week of who’s not going to the Euros, England made sure they moved the conversation onto those who will be travelling to Switzerland this summer.

Aggie Beever-Jones produced a performance, and scored a 33-minute minute hat-trick against Portugal on her first Wembley start, that meant the excitement around the Chelsea forward will go up to another level ahead of Euro 2025. The Women’s PFA Young Player of the Year seized her opportunity, with the type of display that comes from the sheer hunger of wanting to really make your case for going to a major tournament. She left nothing to chance and was not the only one.

This was perhaps not what Mary Earps had in mind when the retiring England goalkeeper spoke of wanting to step aside to “give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive”. But Beever-Jones visibly grew in confidence with a Wembley goal tucked under her belt from the third minute, making curved runs behind the defence and demanding the ball with the sharpness of her movement. Behind her Jess Park brought nimble touches and the intelligence to turn; Grace Clinton strode around midfield as if she owned it.

Beever-Jones is 21, Clinton is 22 and Park is 23. They will all be going to their first major tournament when Sarina Wiegman names her squad next week and they will all have important roles to play. Hannah Hampton, at 24, had already become England’s No 1 before Earps’ shock retirement this week. Wiegman is often criticised for the changes she doesn’t make to her team, but over the past six months she has helped to bring through the talent that was knocking on the door. They now feel at home.

open image in gallery Beever-Jones led an excellent night for England and Sarina Wiegman ( The FA via Getty Images )

It helps, of course, when there is the experience there as well. Lauren Hemp made her first England appearance of the year after recovering from a knee injury and brought the dynamism and bursts from the left wing that only she can. Lucy Bronze marauded down the right, coming off after an hour with a poacher’s finish and a wonderful assist. Keira Walsh comes to life when there is energy and movement in front of her and was faultless in midfield. Leah Williamson, standing a foot taller after leading Arsenal to Champions League glory, marshalled the back-line and sprayed some excellent passes.

We knew all this already, but there was a freshness and energy about England. Wiegman punched the air and laughed as the goals flew in during the first half. How the Lionesses manager needed a night like this, too, after the grilling she has been under in recent days. But with England’s opening game of the Euros against France just over a month away, those selection headaches have never looked tougher. On a different night, England could have lined up with Alessia Russo up front, with Lauren James and Chloe Kelly either side and Ella Toone in behind.

open image in gallery Beever-Jones scored her second from Lucy Bronze’s cross ( Getty Images )

Portugal, it should be said, were atrocious. In February, they managed to frustrate England to a 1-1 draw in the Algarve. Back then, they looked to be an organised team then with a few touches of attacking talent. But in April they conceded seven and four in heavy defeats to Spain and at Wembley plunged to rock bottom under Francisco Neto.

But England were rampant and ruthless. With Russo nursing a calf injury, Beever-Jones took the No 9 shirt and made a compelling case for keeping it. She is a very different forward to Russo, lacking the all-round game that Russo possesses that can bring others into play, but with a sharpness and belief in front of goal that makes her such an interesting option.

The finish for her first Wembley goal was not clean. After Park regained possession on the edge of the Portugal box, Beever-Jones slipped as she struck the ball and it took a deflection on the way through. But the effect it had on Beever-Jones was extraordinary; arrowing down the channels and directing others as if she was an established international. Her second was a towering header from Bronze’s cross, crashing in off the bar. The hat-trick goal was another thunderous finish, struck low and inside Ines Pereira’s near post after Williamson’s pass forwards from defence.

open image in gallery Chloe Kelly came off the bench to score England's sixth ( The FA via Getty Images )

Portugal, by then, were in disarray. Bronze scored England’s second from the goalmouth when Beth Mead was denied at close range. The Portugal defence then vanished as Mead pulled off a clever nutmeg and finished low into the corner. Pereira called a huddle inside the Portugal half after conceding the fourth, but there was little resistance throughout and virtually nothing for Hampton to do, barring a header from Andreia Norton that caught the outside of the post.

England were five goals up by the break but the second half brought further positives. Alex Greenwood and Georgia Stanway also made their returns, with Greenwood playing a stunning, raking pass out wide in the move that led to Kelly’s back-post header and England’s sixth. They will go to Spain on Tuesday needed a victory to beat the world champions to top spot in their Nations League group, but at Wembley the Lionesses ensured they have already taken a step forward.