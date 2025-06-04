Predicting England’s Euro 2025 squad after two shock retirements

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England manager Sarina Wiegman names her squad for Euro 2025 on Thursday but there have already been two huge shocks before the Lionesses attempt to win back-to-back European Championships in Switzerland this summer.

On Tuesday night, former Euros winner Fran Kirby announced her international retirement after being informed that she would be missing out on England’s 23-player squad for the tournament. The midfielder is the second star player to retire before the Euros, with goalkeeper Mary Earps stunningly deciding to hang up her gloves after losing her starting spot.

With just a month to go before the Lionesses play their opening game of the tournament against France on Saturday July 5, it’s clear England’s squad is going to look very different to what many may have expected 12 months ago. Barring any further surprises, here’s an attempt at selecting Wiegman’s chosen 23.

Goalkeepers

Hannah Hampton had positioned herself ahead of Mary Earps in the pecking order even before Earps announced her shock retirement from international football. Earps’ decision confirms that Hampton, 24, will be England’s No 1 at the Euros after a successful season for treble winners Chelsea, but means that two uncapped goalkeepers will join her in Switzerland.

Anna Moorhouse, 30, received her first call-up a year ago and plays for Orlando Pride in the United States. Khiara Keating is 20, but has been around the squad for longer after her breakthrough for Manchester City, but like Moorhouse is yet to play a minute for the Lionesses. Although Ellie Roebuck’s last game for England was three years ago, she may have been an option after recovering from a stroke and moving to Barcelona, but Wiegman has Moorhouse and Keating ahead of her.

Goalkeepers (3): Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse, Khiara Keating

Defenders

If everyone is fit and available, England’s back four at the Euros is likely to be Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Leah Williamson and either Jess Carter or Niamh Charles, which is unfortunate for Alex Greenwood. England are hopeful Bright will be ready for the Euros after taking time away from the camp to look after her mental health and let her body recharge after the club season.

In a squad of 23, Wiegman is likely to take eight defenders to the Euros with at least two options for each position, and has said “connections” and fitness are factors when naming her back four for the tournament. Manchester United captain Maya Le Tissier will be Bronze’s back-up at right back, even though her preferred position is at centre-back. Carter and Charles are the options at left back and who plays there may depend on England’s opponents and their style of play. With Bright, Williamson and Greenwood, Wiegman requires one more centre-back option and will have to choose between Esme Morgan and Lotte Wubben-Moy. That Morgan started against Portugal suggests she will be Wiegman’s pick.

Defenders (8): Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Leah Williamson

Midfielders

Midfield has been the biggest area of change for the Lionesses over the last 12 months with the emergence of Grace Clinton, 22, and Jess Park, 23, as genuine options to start for England at the Euros. At the same time, England could also start the Euros with the same midfield trio that began the World Cup final in Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone. Wiegman has options, at least, and Stanway’s return from a knee injury is still a huge boost. Her absence gave Clinton the chance to show she can play alongside Walsh in midfield, as well as further in front, while Park has worked as a No 10 and out wide on the right.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The sudden retirement of Fran Kirby means an inexperienced player is likely to go in her place. According to Kirby, Wiegman had already decided that she was not going to the Euros, which is a surprise: even if her days of starting for England were behind her, Kirby could still have influenced games from the bench. Instead, one of Laura Blindkilde Brown or Missy Bo Kearns could make the final squad. Bo Kearns, the captain of England’s Under-23s, could have timing on her side after making her England debut off the bench in the defeat to Spain.

Midfielders (6): Missy Bo Kearns, Grace Clinton,, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards

The strongest area of the team, which gives Wiegman some breathing space when it comes to the biggest injury question ahead of the squad announcement. Wiegman has previously said that there could be room in the 23 for someone who is not 100 per cent fit, offering them the chance to build their fitness before the tournament. That place should be given to Lauren James, even as she continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The Arsenal trio will all go, with Alessia Russo coming off her finest season yet at club level, Chloe Kelly hitting form on loan at the Gunners and Beth Mead getting closer to her best after playing a key part in their Champions League triumph. Flexibility as a forward is a huge plus given the competition for places, so Lauren Hemp, who looked sharp against Portugal on her first England appearance of the year, is an invaluable option. Alongside her, young player of the year Aggie Beever-Jones scored a 33-minute hat-trick at Wembley to secure her place, and showed she can be a back-up to Russo at No 9 as well as a wide forward for Wiegman.

It would be unfortunate for Nikita Parris to drop out at this stage after making three successive squads since the turn of the year, while striker Michelle Agyemang is better off spending her summer leading the line for England at the Under-19’s Euros.

Forwards (6): Aggie Beever-Jones, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Lauren James, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo