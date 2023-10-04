When is England’s squad announcement?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gareth Southgate is set to name his England squad ahead of upcoming matches against Australia and Italy.

The Three Lions are back in action in a Wembley double-header, first as they face Australia in a friendly before taking on Italy in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The latter fixture will also be a rematch of the Euro 2020 final, which saw Italy defeat England on penalties.

But Southgate’s side are now in a strong position to reach next summer’s European Championships in Germany. Despite a 1-1 draw against Ukraine last time out, England have a six-point lead over Italy in the Group C standings, thanks in part to a 2-1 victory in Naples at the start of the campaign.

Southgate will have a number of big decisions to make and this latest squad announcement will offer a few clues as to who is in contention to make the Euros squad next summer. Among the key calls, there will be much interest in whether the England manager continues to stick with Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of England’s squad announcement.

When is England’s squad announced?

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad at 2pm on Thursday 5 October.

When are England’s matches?

Friday 13 October 2023

England vs Australia (Friendly)

Tuesday 17 October 2023

England vs Italy (Euro 2024 qualifier)

How can I watch them?

Both matches will be shown live on Channel 4 and will both kick off at 7:45pm.

Who could be included in the squad?

Once again, there is fierce competition among the forward places. Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen are in form and have been included in past England squads under Southgate, so it would not be a shock to see either called up for the October camp. Raheem Sterling will hope to get his place back after missing out on last month’s matches against Scotland and Ukraine.

In midfield, James Ward Prowse could earn a recall, while Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff have impressed with their early season form. Jordan Henderson’s place in the squad is once again in doubt following his move to Saudi Arabia, as is Harry Maguire’s due to his lack of minutes for Manchester United.