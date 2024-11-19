Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England Women manager Sarina Wiegman has recalled Gabby George to the squad for the first time in two years and Millie Turner is also called up after missing out since summer, as the Lionesses prepare for fixtures against Emma Hayes’ USA at Wembley and then Switzerland in Sheffield.

There are several notable injury absences from the squad, including Ella Toone, Lauren James and Lauren Hemp.

Orlando pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, Leicester midfielder Ruby Mace and Manchester City’s Laura Blindkilde Brown are the three uncapped players in the squad, the latter two receiving their first senior call-ups.

The game against USA will see Emma Hayes return to London, where she succesfully managed Chelsea to multiple WSL titles - and has since led the USWNT to Olympic gold in Paris.

Switzerland are the hosts of next year’s European Championship, with England not having faced off against either nation since 2022 - when the Lionesses won both encounters.

“This is an important international window for us to continue our work to be ready for next summer’s Euros. Every minute of these two games and every moment spent together at St. George’s Park is to make sure we’re where we need to be when the tournament begins,” said Wiegman.

“As we continue our preparations we want to test ourselves against the very best and that’s why we have carefully selected the USA and Switzerland. They are two opponents who will challenge us in different ways this window and that’s exactly what we want.”

England Women squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Gabby George, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Millie Turner, Leah Williamson

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown, Grace Clinton, Fran Kirby, Ruby Mace, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Jess Naz, Alessia Russo

The games take place on Saturday 30 November against USA at Wembley, before the squad head north to face Switzerland on Tuesday 3 December at Bramall Lane.