England have confirmed their squad numbers for Euro 2024, after Gareth Southgate finalised his 26-man group with Uefa on Friday night.

The head coach initially selected 33 players in his preliminary group before cutting the likes of James Maddison, Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish to leave himself with a largely inexperienced, though individually exciting, group to head to Germany with.

Plans for a positive sendoff went somewhat awry when the Three Lions lost 1-0 at Wembley to Iceland on Friday night, with Southgate confirming his chosen 26 to Uefa shortly after the match - and the FA have now confirmed the numbers each player will wear while away.

Unsurprisingly, the likes of Harry Kane (No9), Jordan Pickford (No1) and John Stones (No5) keep the shirts they have won in multiple tournaments now for England, but Trent Alexander-Arnold has been given the No8 jersey amid questions of whether he’ll play in midfield, while Jude Bellingham, the individual who enjoyed the best 2023/24 season in the entire group, gets the No10 after wearing 22 at the Qatar World Cup.

While there’s not always a huge amount to read into the numbers themselves, with players sometimes opting for favourites or numbers they use elsewhere, the open space at centre-back caused by Maguire’s exit from the squad might now be filled by Marc Guehi in the first instance, after he was given No6.

Young midfielders Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo, both who have broken into the squad in the final months or even weeks of the season, are handed numbers at the upper end of the scale.

England's Euro 2024 Squad Numbers

1 Jordan Pickford

2 Kyle Walker

3 Luke Shaw

4 Declan Rice

5 John Stones

6 Marc Guehi

7 Bukayo Saka

8 Trent Alexander-Arnold

9 Harry Kane

10 Jude Bellingham

11 Phil Foden

12 Kieran Trippier

13 Aaron Ramsdale

14 Ezri Konsa

15 Lewis Dunk

16 Conor Gallagher

17 Ivan Toney

18 Anthony Gordon

19 Ollie Watkins

20 Jarrod Bowen

21 Eberechi Eze

22 Joe Gomez

23 Dean Henderson

24 Cole Palmer

25 Adam Wharton

26 Kobbie Mainoo

England start their Euro 2024 adventure on 16 June against Serbia, before playing Denmark and Slovenia on 20 and 25 June respectively.