England hit by triple injury blow ahead of Italy and Ukraine qualifiers

Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount have withdrawn from the England squad to face Italy and Ukraine in this week’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Rashford picked up a knock in Manchester United’s win over Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, while Mount will remain at Chelsea in order to recover from a minor injury.

Neither player has been replaced in Gareth Southgate’s squad, but Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been added after Nick Pope also withdrew due to injury.

Pope reported an injury following Newcastle’s win over Nottingham Forest on Friday and the 35-year-old Forster has received his first call up since March 2022.

England begin their European Championship qualifying campaign against Italy in Naples on Thursday before hosting Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

The withdrawal of Rashford is a blow to Southgate ahead of England’s testing start to their Euro 2024 campaign in Naples

The Manchester United forward in the form of his life after scoring 19 goals in 24 games since the World Cup.

England’s 23-player squad arrived at St George’s Park on Monday ahead of their first camp since December’s quarter-final exit to France in Qatar.

Updated England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Fraser Forster (Tottenham), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)