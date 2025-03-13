Predicting Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad – including five new faces and two huge recalls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel has been working at home. But, before he starts work in earnest on the touchline for England, he has also been a regular sight in crowds across the Premier League and Europe, as well as being on FaceTime with his prospective new players. His first England squad will be announced on Friday.

It could be the most eagerly-anticipated for years; perhaps the most unpredictable, too, given that, while Gareth Southgate had the occasional tendency to surprise and axe big names, many of his selections were familiar and Lee Carsley borrowed heavily from his Under-21 team.

The German has supposedly compiled a 55-player longlist but who should make his first squad? Here is a suggestion for a 26-man group.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Pickford will presumably remain first choice, impressive as Henderson has been for Crystal Palace. There is a case for picking Aaron Ramsdale, who has been overworked, and often excellent, in a lost cause for Southampton as the third choice. The alternatives lie in Burnley’s past and present. Nick Pope has failed to find top form since returning to fitness for Newcastle, whereas James Trafford is amassing record numbers of clean sheets at Turf Moor, albeit in the Championship.

open image in gallery Trafford kept 12 clean sheets in a row in the Championship – breaking the previous record ( Getty Images )

Full-backs

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Djed Spence, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Tino Livramento

An area which might see the most radical change. Tuchel won the Champions League with Reece James at Chelsea and tried to sign Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier for Bayern Munich. The Newcastle player has now retired from international football while the new AC Milan signing has not and wants to win 100 caps. Tuchel has watched him in person, but Walker’s decline and the emergence of others gives a reason to move on.

Spence has been a breakout star of Tottenham’s season, and a beneficiary of their many injuries. Lewis-Skelly’s swift emergence gives reasons to pick him; Lewis Hall was a success story of the autumn and, after the times when England now had no specialist left-backs, two emerged: first Hall, now ruled out for the season, and more recently Lewis-Skelly. The Arsenal rookie could be fast-tracked into the senior squad.

Meanwhile, Carsley installed Alexander-Arnold as first-choice right-back and Tuchel should keep him in the role. James is fit now, though his fitness record means England should be cautious about calling him up; predictably, Luke Shaw is not, while Ben Chilwell, another Tuchel favourite at Chelsea, has had limited football on loan at Crystal Palace and his teammate Tyrick Mitchell may have a stronger case. Rico Lewis’ struggles mean there are better defensive options than him and Livramento could be the ultimate beneficiary of Hall’s foot injury.

open image in gallery Lewis-Skelly has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign and could solve a problem position ( Getty Images )

Centre-backs

Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ben White

A department where the intrigue is partly about the personnel and partly about the shape. Tuchel has often used back fours; an English audience, however, remembers his Chelsea excelling with a trio. That also gives a reason to pick five centre-backs in his squad. One who could suit the role on the right of a trio – or a duo, or a right-back – has been in international exile since the World Cup. Tuchel has talked to Ben White; the question is if the Arsenal man wants to return to his country’s colours or, without a start since November, he is deemed ready.

Elsewhere, Tuchel is deprived of the outstanding English centre-back, in the injured John Stones. In his absence, there are reasons to build around the more youthful duo of Konsa and Guehi, perhaps in a partnership. But, while Carsley dropped Maguire for a squad, England may not have five centre-backs better than the veteran; if fit, he merits a spot in the squad. Among the younger generation, Levi Colwill’s form for Chelsea has been mixed and Branthwaite’s for Everton better.

open image in gallery Ben White can be a versatile option – if he wants to return to England duty ( Getty Images )

Centre midfield

Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Elliot Anderson

There are two incredibly easy and obvious choices, in Rice and Bellingham. While Gallagher was an imperfect fit for Tuchel’s Chelsea, his selection may seem relatively simple, too. Beyond that, several newer faces could be competing for two spots. Tuchel watched Adam Wharton excel in Palace’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa but, even before he got injured, Kobbie Mainoo was enduring a mediocre season. Angel Gomes impressed for England in autumn but is often only on the bench for Lille.

Curtis Jones was terrific in Greece – and, importantly given England’s lack of defensive midfielders, showed he can play in a deeper role – and deserves to be included. So, too, the uncapped – and Scotland-qualified – Anderson. Tuchel has been at Nottingham Forest’s games with Wolves and Ipswich, which could be signs he is considering another rising star. If Tuchel wanted to court controversy or be short-termist, he could recall the man who is on course to captain Ajax to the Eredivisie title, a certain Jordan Henderson.

open image in gallery Elliot Anderson has helped Nottingham Forest’s top-four push through all-action midfield displays ( Getty Images )

Attacking midfielders / wingers

Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, Morgan Rogers, Morgan Gibbs-White, Marcus Rashford

The part of the squad where the competition is fiercest, even without the injured Bukayo Saka and if Bellingham is deemed more of a central midfielder, Tuchel may have to be at his most diplomatic to dispense some bad news to several hopefuls. And, perhaps, good news to one or two. Rashford’s last call-up came a year ago but his rejuvenation at Aston Villa could facilitate a comeback.

It may come at the expense of a fast-improving talent: Tuchel may not need his Dortmund connections to realise Jamie Gittens is also a contender for the left-wing spot. Despite his domestic suspension, Gordon, who Tuchel tried to buy for Chelsea, ought to be included. So, too, Foden and Palmer, who could be in competition for the No 10 spot.

The two Morgans, Rogers and Gibbs-White, were part of the Carsley dividend, first capped by the caretaker, and fine club form offers reasons to keep each. In the case of Gibbs-White, that may count against James Maddison: England don’t need another No 10. Elsewhere, Ethan Nwaneri’s time will come. Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze and Callum Hudson-Odoi might be unlucky not to make this cut; Jack Grealish rather less so.

open image in gallery Marcus Rashford has returned to form since leaving Manchester United ( Getty Images )

Centre forwards

Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins, Liam Delap

Tuchel has already confirmed Kane remains his captain and, less than two years ago, paid €100m for him. Watkins remains the logical deputy.

That sets up a four-way battle for the third striker’s spot. Dominic Solanke was probably the most compelling candidate but injury set him back. Ivan Toney would be the most contentious choice, though he was in the Euro 2024 squad and has been scoring goals in Saudi Arabia. Danny Welbeck may be the most romantic option of all: at 34, almost seven years since his last cap, but playing well. But Ipswich forward Delap might offer more of a future than any of them and is another who has barged into contention.