Thomas Tuchel will announce his first England squad this morning after officially becoming manager of the Three Lions in January.
England’s new era begins next week with a Wembley double-header of World Cup qualifiers, as Albania and Latvia visit in the space of four days. Tuchel has been charged by the FA with delivering England men’s first major trophy since 1966, after signing an 18-month contract which ends after the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico.
Tuchel has been in contact with a large pool of players over recent weeks and compiled a 55-man shortlist before naming his squad. Arsenal teeangers Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are thought to be in contention, as are Nottingham Forest pair Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Marcus Rashford could be brought in from the cold after Gareth Southgate axed the forward before Euro 2024.
Nuno encourages Tuchel to explore Forest
Gibbs-White is a strong contender to be in the squad considering he was part of the set-up before Christmas but call-ups for Hudson-Odoi and Anderson could be less likely.
"I think we have a lot of English players that are options for the English squad, Elliot is among those," Nuno added.
"I still believe he has the ability to be versatile and play in different positions.
"It has been proven with his age, it only can make him better for the future, being able to play more than one position on the pitch.
"It is a thing a squad needs in its players and Elliot can do that."
On Hudson-Odoi, Nuno added: "A lot of aspects in this game have been improving. He is versatile to both wings, he has been adaptable and really performing well.
"His defensive tasks are always there. I believe there are a lot of things he can do better in terms of assists and goals, they are always things you want to improve."
Nuno Espirito Santo says England manager Thomas Tuchel does not need to look much further than his Nottingham Forest squad for possible options.
Tuchel will name a 26-man squad on Friday for his first games since taking over from Gareth Southgate.
Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Elliot Anderson have all been key players in Forest's incredible season which sees them among the favourites to earn Champions League qualification while Ryan Yates is having an impressive campaign.
The German has been spotted watching several Forest games since he started in January, while his assistant Anthony Barry was at the City Ground to watch the 1-0 win over Manchester City which saw Gibbs-White set up Hudson-Odoi.
"Let's wait and see what Thomas does. I hope he takes everyone he wants to take, there are a lot of English players in our squad," Nuno said.
England's World Cup qualifying group
England play their first game under Tuchel against Albania on Friday 21 March, in their opening fixture of their World Cup qualifying campaign. It will be followed by another Wembley date against Latvia on Monday 24 March.
England have been drawn in Group K of World Cup qualifiers and will also play Serbia and Andorra. Only the top team in the group qualifies automatically for the 2026 World Cup finals, with the runner-up going through to the play-offs.
Picking Thomas Tuchel's first England squad
Tuchel’s first England squad could be the most eagerly-anticipated announcement for years; perhaps the most unpredictable, too, given, while Gareth Southgate had the occasional tendency to surprise and axe big names, many of his selections were familiar and Lee Carsley borrowed heavily from his Under-21 team.
Senior football correspondent Richard Jolly runs through the options here.
England begin a new era under Thomas Tuchel as the new manager prepares to name his first squad ahead of the start of the World Cup qualifying.
Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract through to the 2026 World Cup and the Three Lions begin that journey with fixtures against Albania and Latvia this month.
Tuchel, who officially took over on January 1, has been considering his first squad, speaking to a huge number of players and compiling a longlist of 55 potential options.
Could Arsenal teeangers Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly be among them? Or could in-form Nottingham Forest pair Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi make the cut?
Tuchel could also offer a return to Marcus Rashford, who is enjoying life on loan Aston Villa, as the German begins to shape his new-look England side.
