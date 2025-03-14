Thomas Tuchel on whether or not he will sing English national anthem

Thomas Tuchel will announce his first England squad this morning after officially becoming manager of the Three Lions in January.

England’s new era begins next week with a Wembley double-header of World Cup qualifiers, as Albania and Latvia visit in the space of four days. Tuchel has been charged by the FA with delivering England men’s first major trophy since 1966, after signing an 18-month contract which ends after the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Tuchel has been in contact with a large pool of players over recent weeks and compiled a 55-man shortlist before naming his squad. Arsenal teeangers Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are thought to be in contention, as are Nottingham Forest pair Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Marcus Rashford could be brought in from the cold after Gareth Southgate axed the forward before Euro 2024.

