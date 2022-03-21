Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell and Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters have received their first England call-ups after Gareth Southgate’s squad was hit by a number of injuries ahead of friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast this month.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone have also joined Southgate’s squad after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Aaron Ramsdale were forced to withdraw through injury over the weekend.

Left-back Mitchell has been rewarded for his impressive form for Palace, who advanced to the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday, and the 22-year-old has been an ever-present in the Premier League this season under Patrick Vieira.

Walker-Peters, who was part of the England Under-20 squad to win the World Cup in 2017, has previously represented England from Under-18 to Under-21 level, while this is Mitchell’s first international selection.

England face Switzerland on Saturday 26 March before a first-ever meeting with Ivory Coast on Tuesday 29 March, with both games being held at Wembley.

Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw due to a hamstring injury while James has been hit with a fresh problem after recently returning from a lengthy lay-off.

Ben Chilwell is a long-term absentee and Kieran Trippier is also injured, while Kyle Walker has been rested from this month’s squad.

Mitchell is the third Palace played to be named in Southgate’s 25-man group, along with defender Marc Guehi, who has also received a selection for the first time, and midfielder Conor Gallagher.