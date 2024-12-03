Is England vs Switzerland on TV? Channel, time and how to watch Lionesses friendly tonight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England close out the year with a home friendly against Switzerland in Sheffield as the Lionesses look to finish 2024 with a win.

Sarina Wiegman’s side drew 0-0 with the USA at Wembley on Saturday night, with the visit of Emma Hayes leading to a tactical stalemate in front of a crowd of over 70,000.

The European champions maintained there were improvements, particularly in defence, but there have been further injuries to attacking players ahead of the Switzerland game.

The Lionesses are building towards the defence of their European crown next summer, and will face the hosts Switzerland at Bramall Lane.

It’s their first meeting since a 4-0 win over the Swiss in June 2022, ahead of the summer where the Lionesses won the Euros. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Switzerland?

The friendly will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 3 December at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 4 and ITV X, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

What is the England team news?

The Lionesses have been hit by further injuries ahead of the Switzerland game, with Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby pulling out of the squad - adding to the absences of Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone.

Sarina Wiegman suggested she would “rotate a lot” against Switzerland, suggesting Hannah Hampton, Grace Clinton, Aggie Beever-Jones and Esme Morgan could be involved while Maya Le Tissier could return from concussion. Laura Blindkilde-Brown and Ruby Mace are uncapped but could be handed their first minutes from the bench.

England’s possible XI

Hampton; Le Tissier, Bright, Morgan, Greenwood; Walsh, Clinton, Park; Mead, Russo, Beever-Jones