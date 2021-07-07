Jose Mourinho wants Jack Grealish to start England's Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark tonight.

The Three Lions are looking to reach a first major tournament final in 55 years when they play the Danes in the final four at Wembley Stadium.

Gareth Southgate has a host of attacking options available to him with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane now in fine form.

Who partners the duo is the source of much debate with Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho all starting during the tournament.

Southgate is expected to opt for Arsenal man Saka, who started in the wins over Czech Republic and Germany, against Denmark.

But Mourinho would prefer Aston Villa playmaker Grealish, who created both goals against the Germans, to play.

"Everybody knows I am very, very Grealish," he told Talksport. "I like the guy because he never hides, he creates unbalanced situations for defenders, he's brave.

"When a team is so solid like England, especially with Rice and Phillips in front of the back-four, I believe a team always needs a player like Grealish.

"It doesn't look like he's an option to start with Gareth, and Gareth is right, especially if England win the Euros – Gareth is right and we are wrong. I would play Grealish but it doesn't look like he will start.

"He has a choice between Foden and Saka on the right and I think they are going to start with Saka."