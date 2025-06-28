England U21s vs Germany live: Latest team news and updates from Euros final
Can Lee Carsley’s youngsters go back-to-back as champions of the age-group tournament?
England’s Under 21s will bid to defend their European Championship crown as they face old rivals Germany in a fascinating final.
Lee Carsley’s holders came through a tricky semi-final against the Netherlands as Harvey Elliott of Liverpool (at least for now...) struck twice to book their place in this Bratislava decider. With such talent at his disposal, manager Carsley was able to use Premier League regulars Archie Gray and Ethan Nwaneri off the bench as his side took a step closer to back-to-back continental crowns.
Germany, however, have arguably been the best side in the competition so far and were convincing 3-0 winners in their last-four encounter with France. Three times the winners of this competition previously, giant forward Nick Woltemade has been a standout performer with his blend of size and skill, while there is plenty of experience in midfield. Having already beaten England once in the group stage, the Germans will be full of confidence.
Follow all of the latest from the Euros final with our live blog below:
Liam Delap and Adam Wharton left out of England Under-21s squad for Euros
Wondering why some of England’s top young talent haven’t featured in this tournament? Fifa’s expanded Club World Cup is to blame...
Liam Delap has been left out of the England Under-21 squad for this summer's European Championships with the striker set to be involved in the Club World Cup with new team Chelsea.
The 22-year-old forward, who signed for the Blues for a reported £30m this week, was part of Lee Carsley's provisional squad list but will not take the trip to Slovakia.
Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is another notable absentee.
Match-winner Harvey Elliott on his goals that sent England U21s into the final
“A really tough game but to win is incredible. Another final, I know I keep saying but we need to rest, recover and go again because it’s not over yet. Tonight was another amazing experience, in really tough conditions but the lads dug deep.
“I don’t know what I’ve done to my knee [it planted in the ground when attempting a knee slide] but it’s bloody hurting. A silly decision from me. Live in the moment, you do these things. The pitch was ridiculously dry, but that’s the price I have got to pay.
“It has been really tough preparation wise. As I said before, we had many players who had to drop out, Club World Cup and transfers. We want to do it for everyone who can’t be here. It is one last push.”
Harvey Elliott heroics give England U21s another shot at history
Harvey Elliott spectacularly fired England Under-21s into the European Championship final as they moved one win away from becoming back-to-back champions.
One year on from the men's senior team beating the Netherlands in the Euros semi-final, the Young Lions followed suit, with Elliott's second-half double earning a 2-1 win in Bratislava.
The 22-year-old, a Premier League champion with Liverpool, scored both goals, first putting his side ahead just after the hour and then firing a superb 86th-minute winner after Noah Ohio had levelled for the Dutch with his first touch.
Predicted line-ups
England: James Beadle; Jarell Quansah, Hayden Hackney, Charlie Cresswell, Valentino Livramento; Omari Hutchinson, Elliot Anderson, Alex Scott, Harvey Elliott; James McAtee, Jay Stansfield.
Germany: Noah Atubolu; Nnamdi Collins, Max Rosenfelder, Bright Arrey‑Mbi, Nathaniel Brown; Eric Martel, Rocco Reitz; Caspar Nebel, Nelson Weiper, Nick Woltemade.
Early team news
Lee Carsley has no fresh injury issues to deal with ahead of the final. He must decide whether to start Ethan Nwaneri, Louie Rowe or Omari Hutchinson but the latter did well in the semi-final to push his hopes.
Germany are without centre-back Max Rosenfelder, who picked up a muscle injury in the semi-finals, and the defender was clearly devastated by the blow. “It makes me sad to see him cry, it hurts,” said head coach Antonio Di Salvo after the game.
How to watch England v Germany
The European Under-21 Championship final between England and Germany will kick-off at 8pm BST on Saturday 28 June.
The final will be broadcast live on Channel 4 in the UK. Viewers can stream the game live via the Channel 4 website or All4 app.
The game is also available to stream globally via Uefa.tv.
England v Germany
England take on old rivals Germany in the final of the men’s European Under-21 Championship on Saturday evening.
England knocked out Netherlands in the semis after two goals by Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, to move within one more match of defending their title as European champions.
But Germany are the team to beat, having gone unbeaten for 20 matches including their 3-0 rout of France in the semi-finals. England’s defence must find a way to tame the tournament’s top scorer, Nick Woltemade, if they are to come out on top.
