Jadon Sancho will make his first England start of Euro 2020 against Ukraine, with Gareth Southgate switching to a back four for the quarter-final in Rome.

Sancho replaces Bukayo Saka in England's attack, while Kieran Trippier drops out of the starting line-up to make way for the returning Mason Mount.

Line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Sancho, Kane, Sterling.

More follows...