England vs Ukraine team news: Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount start in Euro 2020 switch to back four
Manchester United-bound winger makes first tournament start
Mark Critchley
Saturday 03 July 2021 18:35 comments
Rome@mjcritchley
Jadon Sancho will make his first England start of Euro 2020 against Ukraine, with Gareth Southgate switching to a back four for the quarter-final in Rome.
Sancho replaces Bukayo Saka in England's attack, while Kieran Trippier drops out of the starting line-up to make way for the returning Mason Mount.
Line-ups
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Sancho, Kane, Sterling.
More follows...
