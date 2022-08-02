England set to play United States in first-ever Wembley meeting after Euro 2022 glory
The Lionesses could face the World Cup holders should they secure qualification for Australia and New Zealand next year
Women’s Euro 2022 champions England are set to take on the United States at Wembley Stadium on 7 October.
The fixture is subject to the Lionesses clinching qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in September.
After glory at Euro 2022, Sarina Wiegman’s side could be set for a first-ever meeting against the World Cup holders at Wembley after their monumental 2-1 win over Germany on Sunday.
England only need a point away to nearest group rivals Austria on 3 September, alternatively a victory at home to Luxembourg on 6 September to book their place in Australia and New Zealand next summer.
And Wiegman is excited for England to test themselves against the quality of the United States.
“It is really exciting to have the chance to play the US at Wembley if we can make sure of qualification for the World Cup,” Wiegman said, with tickets for the USA match on sale to My England Football members today, before a general sale window opens tomorrow.
“It would be the perfect game for our squad to meet another strong team after so many tough games in the Euros.
“It is good we enjoy the moment we are in after this wonderful summer, but we know we still have to work to do to take the next step forward.
“As a team, we take nothing for granted with our goal of reaching the World Cup and whoever we play at home in October it will be special to have another Wembley fixture.
“After the positive experiences we have had this summer, it will be great to welcome as many fans as possible so that we can say thanks again for their incredible support.”
