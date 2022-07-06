England vs Austria LIVE: Euro 2022 opener team news and line-ups as Lionesses start home tournament
Follow all the action as the Lionesses begin the tournament at Old Trafford
Euro 2022 finally gets underway this evening as hosts England take on Austria at Old Trafford in front of an expected capacity crowd of more than 70,000 fans.
The Lionesses are hoping three points will lay down an early marker in Group A, which features Norway and Northern Ireland as well as tonight’s opponents.
Austria are ranked 21st in Fifa’s world rankings and come into the fixture in good form after an impressive 1-0 victory over Belgium in their final warm-up match last week.
There is legitimate belief that England could finally win their first-ever major women’s football tournament this summer, especially with home advantage. Sarina Wiegman’s side won all three of their warm-up games and enter the tournament as second-favourites behind Spain.
Follow all the action from the opening match of Euro 2022 with our live blog below:
Euro 2022 Players to Watch - Ada Hegerberg
Barca were beaten 3-1 in this year’s Champions League final by Lyon, with Hegerberg, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, key to the French side’s victory.
The 26-year-old forward scored one goal, extending her record tally in the competition to 59, and teed up another as she continued her comeback from injury that began in October after more than 18 months out.
Now her attention turns to the Euros, having returned to the Norway squad in March five years on from stepping away from the team, unhappy with the way women’s football was being run in the country. The Norwegians are in the same group as England and Northern Ireland.
Euro 2022 Players to Watch - Vivianne Miedema
Miedema was certainly one of the stars of the last Euros, netting four times in the knockout rounds, including twice in the final, as a Netherlands side managed by current England boss Sarina Wiegman claimed the trophy on home soil.
As well as being her country’s all-time top scorer, the Arsenal striker is also the WSL’s record holder with 74 goals. Fourteen of those came last season, after which she ended uncertainty about her future by signing a new contract with the Gunners.
Euro 2022 Players to Watch - Rachel Furness
The Liverpool midfielder is the most prominent figure in a Northern Ireland outfit making history as they embark upon the team’s major tournament debut.
Having helped them secure their Euros spot via a play-off triumph over Ukraine in April last year, Furness, 34, then became her country’s record scorer as her tally moved to 38 in a November win against North Macedonia, and was subsequently named BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year.
Her 2021-22 concluded with Liverpool having sealed promotion back to the Women’s Super League.
Euro 2022 Players to Watch - Lauren Hemp
Hosts England have a formidable attack and one of the players to have frequently shone within it is Manchester City winger Hemp.
The 21-year-old, who was part of Great Britain’s side at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, heads into her first major tournament with the Lionesses after a season in which she broke her duck for the team – in her 14th cap – when notching four times against Latvia last November, and registered 21 goals and 10 assists for City. S
he was named PFA young player of the year for a third successive season and fourth time in total.
Sir Geoff Hurst: Euros glory for Lionesses would be major boost for English game
The only man to fire England to a major trophy believes Euros success for the Lionesses this summer could have a huge impact on the development of the women’s game in the country.
It is 56 years since Sir Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick as England beat West Germany 4-2 at Wembley to lift the World Cup.
Since 1966, England’s men have failed to add to that success – with their penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in last year’s Euro 2020 final the closest they have come.
Now the women’s team have a chance to make an impact on home soil as they head into the Euros as one of the favourites.
Sarina Wiegman’s side approach the finals in fine form and will have the backing of the crowds as they look to win their first piece of major silverware.
Sir Geoff Hurst: Euros glory for Lionesses would be major boost for English game
Sarina Wiegman’s side will be looking to land the title on home soil.
England’s Beth Mead: Missing out on Olympics has made me a better player
Beth Mead admits she might not be the player she is now had it not been for the disappointment she suffered last summer when she missed out on the Olympics.
The England winger is heading into the home Euros – getting under way on Wednesday – in superb form, with a brace in the recent warm-up win over the Netherlands taking her to 14 Lionesses goals since the start of the 2021-22 season.
Her fine form across the campaign, also featuring 11 goals and eight assists in the Women’s Super League for Arsenal, came after she failed to make the cut for Great Britain’s squad for the Tokyo Olympics.
Mead has spoken previously about having “channelled the negative energy into positive energy from last summer”.
And ahead of England playing Austria at Old Trafford in the opening game of the Euros, the 27-year-old said: “Obviously it was disappointing last summer, but would I be the player I am today if that didn’t happen? Maybe not.”
England’s Beth Mead: Missing out on Olympics has made me a better player
The Arsenal winger has scored 14 goals for the Lionesses since the start of the 2021-22 season.
England will benefit from huge home crowds which rivals won’t have experienced, says former No.1
England kick off their Women’s European Championship adventure in Manchester against Austria this evening, with former international goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis believing home advantage could play a crucial role.
Sarina Wiegman’s team will be hoping to go the distance and earn Wembley glory over the coming weeks.
And with over half a million tickets already sold for the tournament, they are set to play in packed stadiums the length of the country, which Brown-Finnis believes will be a new challenge for some players at Euro 2022.
England’s players, though, should revel in the support and harness the excitement it generates.
“The fact it’s on home turf, not only will it suit them, it will have an advantage because it will give them a little bit of extra motivation, a little bit of extra buzz about seeing 75,000 kids with their faces painted and [fans] wearing their shirts,” Brown-Finnis, who won 82 caps, told BoyleSports Euro 2022.
England will benefit from huge home crowds at Euro 2022, says former No.1
The Lionesses go in search of glory on home soil as the tournament starts on Wednesday at Old Trafford
Northern Ireland must show ‘anything is possible’ at Euro 2022, Abbie Magee claims
Defender Abbie Magee says Northern Ireland must use their landmark appearance at Euro 2022 to inspire future generations by showing that “anything is possible”.
Kenny Shiels’ side take on former world champions Norway on Thursday evening in Southampton in what will be a first major tournament outing for the women’s team.
Northern Ireland are the competition’s lowest-ranked nation and face a considerable challenge to progress from a group which also contains Austria and hosts England.
Cliftonville player Magee is determined to seize the opportunity to make a lasting impression on young people in her homeland, including the travelling fans.
Northern Ireland must show ‘anything is possible’ at Euro 2022, Abbie Magee claims
Kenny Shiels’ side begin Euro 2022 against 1995 world champions Norway
England striker Ellen White to turn off social media for Euro 2022 for new campaign
Ellen White will again turn off her social media accounts this week ahead of the Women’s European Championship starting but is hopeful EE’s new campaign to tackle online sexism will help make a difference.
The 33-year-old is no stranger to ditching Twitter and Instagram before a major tournament having done the same for the Olympics last year and the 2019 World Cup.
White was among the best performers at both competitions, but it has not stopped her being on the end of abuse on social media.
It is a similar story for men and women footballers up and down the country, which is why EE has unveiled its Hope United 2022 side who tackle sexist hate online.
“The nature of playing football, you do obviously get those comments that aren’t the nicest to see or witness,” White told the PA news agency.
England striker Ellen White to turn off social media for Euro 2022 for new campaign
White has joined forces with EE’s Hope United
Austria not losing to England in Euro 2022 opener would be ‘sensation’, coach admits
Austria head coach Irene Fuhrmann knows only a flawless display will give her side any hope of pulling off a sensational victory over hosts England in the opening match of Euro 2022 at Old Trafford.
The Lionesses head into the tournament as favourites and will be cheered on by a partisan sell-out crowd on Wednesday night.
Fuhrmann is well aware of the challenge facing her squad in the first Group A fixture, but remains determined for England not to have it all their own way.
“On paper, anything but a win by England would not just be a surprise, but a sensation,” Fuhrmann said. “England are very robust, determined, have high offensive quality and are the top favourites for the European Championship title for me.
“But we are happy that we were given this fixture because it will be a unique experience. We want to draw as much energy as possible from this atmosphere.”
Austria not losing to England in Euro 2022 opener would be ‘sensation’, coach admits
The Lionesses take on Austria at a sold-out Old Trafford on Wednesday night
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies