Euro 2022 finally gets underway this evening as hosts England take on Austria at Old Trafford in front of an expected capacity crowd of more than 70,000 fans.

The Lionesses are hoping three points will lay down an early marker in Group A, which features Norway and Northern Ireland as well as tonight’s opponents.

Austria are ranked 21st in Fifa’s world rankings and come into the fixture in good form after an impressive 1-0 victory over Belgium in their final warm-up match last week.

There is legitimate belief that England could finally win their first-ever major women’s football tournament this summer, especially with home advantage. Sarina Wiegman’s side won all three of their warm-up games and enter the tournament as second-favourites behind Spain.

Follow all the action from the opening match of Euro 2022 with our live blog below: