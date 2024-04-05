✕ Close Sarina Wiegman says Leah Williamson is 'excited' to come back ahead of Euro 2025 qualifier against Sweden

England take on Sweden at Wembley tonight in the first match of their qualifying campaign to reach the European Championships in 2025.

As the defending champions, England’s route to Euro 2025 will not be as straightforward as their comfortable World Cup qualifying path, that included a 20-0 humiliation of Latvia.

After a change to the qualifying format, the Lionesses will take on France, Sweden and the Republic of Ireland in order to claim one of two automatic qualification spots in Group A3.

England’s Euro defence begins at Wembley, the scene of their historic Euro 2022 victory, and with a rematch against Sweden. The Lionesses thrashed Sweden 4-0 in the Euro 2022 semi-finals, but they can be difficult to beat and finished third at last summer’s World Cup.

Follow all the live action from the Lionesses match at Wembley in the blog below