Why are England wearing blue kits for the World Cup final?

England will go in search of a first Women’s World Cup crown when they take on Spain in the final in Sydney.

Sarina Wiegman’s side progressed to a second major tournament decider in as many years with a 3-1 semi-final victory over tournament co-hosts Australia.

Spain, meanwhile, set up a meeting with the Lionesses after edging out Sweden in Auckland.

The final will be held at Stadium Australia and a first-time World Cup winner is guaranteed, with neither side having reached this stage of the tournament previously.

While the fixture will obviously be held on a neutral ground, Spain are Team A for the final and thus have kit precedence.

That means that Jorge Vilda’s team will play in their red home strip, with dark blue shorts and socks.

While England might be expected to then wear their traditional white shirts, the Lionesses’ home kit now includes blue shorts after lobbying from players over concerns about wearing white during their periods.

The matching shorts necessitates a change: England will wear their light blue away kit for the final, with white socks.

While Wiegman’s side were dressed all in white for last summer’s Euros final at Wembley, having to wear a changed kit may be a good omen.

England’s men, captained by Bobby Moore, were clad in their alternative red in 1966 as they beat West Germany (wearing white shirts) 4-2 in the final at Wembley.

The Lionesses’ progress to the final means that manager Wiegman has now reached four consecutive major tournament finals.

The Dutchwoman guided her native Netherlands to Euro 2017 triumph and the World Cup final two years later before taking charge of England in 2021.