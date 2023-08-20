Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The golden boot remains up for grabs at the Women’s World Cup, and the final between England and Spain could determine who wins the award for the tournament’s top-scorer.

Hinata Miyazawa remains at the top of the standings with five goals, even though Japan were knocked out of the World Cup after their defeat to Sweden in the quarter-finals.

There are several players who come into the final on three goals and could win the golden boot if they score twice in the Sydney showpiece.

England have three players on three goals, with Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo both scoring in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Lauren James scored three goals in the group stages, as well as making three assists, but the forward has not played since the last-16 after she was suspended for two matches for stamping on an opponent.

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati, Jenni Hermoso and Alba Redondo also come into the final on three goals.

While the golden boot is yet to be decided, there are other awards at the tournament. After the game Fifa will present the golden ball for the player of the tournament, as well as the golden glove and young player of the tournament awards.

Women’s World Cup golden boot standings

*players in bold are still active in the tournament*

Five goals

Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) - one assist

Four goals

Kadidiatou Diani (France) - three assists

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden)

Alexandra Popp (Germany)

Jill Roord (Netherlands)

Three goals

Lauren James (England) - three assists

Aitana Bonmati (Spain) - two assists

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain) - one assist

Alba Redondo (Spain) - one assist

Lauren Hemp (England) - one assist

Alessia Russo (England)