England’s World Cup 2026 fixtures: Group opponents, dates and venues after draw confirmed

The Three Lions will face Croatia in the group stage of the 2026 tournament

Lawrence Ostlere
Friday 05 December 2025 18:49 GMT
England are drawn by NFL legend Tom Brady
England are drawn by NFL legend Tom Brady (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

England will play a familiar foe in Croatia at the 2026 World Cup, as the 48-nation tournament began to take shape in Friday’s draw in Washington DC.

Thomas Tuchel’s side, who are among the favourites to win the competition next year, were placed in Pot 1 ahead of the draw alongside teams defending champions Argentina and European champions Spain.

Croatia knocked out England from the 2018 World Cup at the semi-final stage. Now they will meet in the first game of Group L at the 2026 tournament.

more to follow...

England’s World Cup fixtures

England head to the USA, Mexico & Canada as one of the favourites to win the tournament
England head to the USA, Mexico & Canada as one of the favourites to win the tournament (The FA via Getty Images)

The exact dates for each fixture, their venue and the kick-off times will be confirmed at 5pm GMT on Saturday.

June 17, 2026

England v Croatia | venue: BMO Field, Toronto or AT&T Stadium, Arlington

