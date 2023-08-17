England’s deadly duo have already provided the answer to the Lauren James debate

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren Hemp didn’t need to look; she already had the picture in her head. After 86 minutes of being everywhere for England, Hemp found another burst to turn away from Katrina Gorry and ease into the space, gliding to the left to create room on the right. As Australia backed off, Hemp opened up the angle and reversed the ball back to Alessia Russo - her target all along. Then came the finish, low, controlled, a clinical way to round off a ruthless performance on a gutsy night. Cool, calm and collected, it booked England’s place in the World Cup final and summed up how they beat Australia.

“Incredible finish, incredible pass,” Sarina Wiegman said. For the second match in a row, her front two were both on the scoresheet, Hemp and Russo on target in the semi-finals, just as they were in the quarter-finals, just as Wiegman had planned. Except, of course, that no one would have planned for this, in a tournament where rarely anything has gone to script for England and they have been forced to adapt. The Lionesses came into the World Cup with seven forwards and they will likely start Sunday’s final with only two in attacking positions; Hemp and Russo stand as their unlikely combination.

But it is a partnership that is a game away from winning the World Cup, and who have come to represent the qualities of this England team: one that battles and digs in from the front, but that has quality to deliver when it counts. Hemp has gone from England’s dynamic winger to a roaming threat in a team that doesn’t play with wide forwards, and who instead offers so much more, covering the work of two positions. “She is just a nuisance,” said Ella Toone. “A nightmare to play against.”

Hemp saved her best performance of the World Cup for the semi-finals and led the way to show what England needed as they faced the hosts and an entire nation in Sydney, on what was their biggest night in a generation. “I feel really fearless at the moment,” the 23-year-old said. “I’ve taken up a new role, I guess, in the team, running in behind players and getting the ball, creating something. I feel like I’m playing some of my best football.”

Hemp has always been an attacker who has played with a mental picture of what is around her and an understanding of where defenders are. Hemp has always had the pace to hurt teams, the acceleration to just glide away, but Wiegman’s decision to bring the Man City forward inside the touchlines has made her threat more consistent. Unlike the Euros last summer, teams are not able to double-mark her. It has also brought her closer to Russo, who started the tournament isolated, a target for crosses swung into the box but who really just wanted to be involved and have the play near her. “They are complimentary in their qualities,” Wiegman said.

Hemp celebrates with Russo after England’s win against Australia (The FA via Getty Images)

With Hemp alongside her, Russo has found her position and her confidence, growing into the tournament like England as they have reached the final. The Lionesses, though, are faced with a decision ahead of Spain on Sunday. England’s deadly duo was their attacking trio, one that could now be reunited against in the World Cup final. James will be available after serving her two-match suspension for stamping on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie in the last-16.

If that was a moment that threatened not only her, but England’s participation in the tournament, then the fact that James is free to play against Spain is thanks to the spirit and resilience of her teammates, as well as the discretion of Fifa’s disciplinary panel. The Lionesses overcame not only the immense challenge of getting through Nigeria with 10 players but the battles against Colombia and Australia. Nothing has come easy for England at the World Cup and James, through a moment of madness in which she did apologise for, made it harder.

England’s performance against Australia means it will be difficult for James to get back in the team (The FA via Getty Images)

James remains a tempting option, however. She is England’s greatest talent, a player who lit up the group stages with her two-goal, three-assist display against China, shining in a system that was designed and revolved around her in the No 10 position. Wiegman, though, has since been made to adapt, and the attacking triangle of James, Hemp and Russo has shifted to the midfield trio of Ella Toone, Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway. Against Spain, the fixture in world football where individual battles in midfield are the most important, Wiegman is unlikely to move away from the formula that is working for this England team.

Nor should she. After a difficult tournament, Toone had her moment against Australia, scoring another big-game goal for the Lionesses. It would be extremely harsh to drop her now, while having James as an impact substitute alongside Chloe Kelly is an excellent option for Wiegman to have. So too, suddenly, is the front two. "This team has ruthlessness,” Wiegman said, and it’s a spirit led from the front.