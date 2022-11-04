Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Gareth Southgate is nervously counting the days until England name their World Cup squad for Qatar as the Premier League winds down before the mid-season break.

A 55-man preliminary squad has been named, while Southgate also delivered a few surprised when he picked a 28-man squad for the September internationals in what was his final look at players before a number of difficult decisions will be made.

Southgate ended preparation for the 2022 World Cup with defeat against Italy in Milan and a draw with Germany at Wembley and will now be deliberating over who makes the 26-man squad, which must be named by Sunday, 13 November, although the Three Lions squad is expected to be finalised and announced by Thursday, 10 November.

England are among the legitimate contenders in Qatar, having reached the final of Euro 2022 last summer with the ultimate goal still to land a first major international tournament in 56 years in Qatar.

First up there are games against Iran, the United States and Wales in Group B, here The Independent takes a look at who could make the final cut...

On the plane

Harry Kane

The England captain is certain of his place and on the verge of becoming his country’s all-time leading international goalscorer. Kane is three behind the current record of 53 and will want to surpass Wayne Rooney in Qatar.

Raheem Sterling

Playing regularly again since his £47.5m move to Chelsea, his importance to the current England set-up has never come into question. Between them, Sterling and Kane have scored more than a third of the goals during Southgate’s reign.

Declan Rice

Still just 23-years-old, Rice is one of the best young midfielders in Europe and his importance at international level has grown immeasurably in a short time, to the point where he is practically undroppable. Badly missed in the 4-0 defeat to Hungary in June.

Jordan Pickford

Ruled out of September’s internationals by a thigh injury, allowing Southgate to look at other goalkeeping options, but they are unlikely to oust Pickford as No 1. Questions over his form have subsided since Euro 2020 and the start of last season.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (The FA via Getty Images)

Kyle Walker

Walker’s experience, recovery pace and ability to play on the right of a back three would make him a shoo-in for selection in normal circumstances. However, surgery on an injured groin six weeks out from the tournament will have him and his manager sweating.

Mason Mount

Hailed by Southgate during the summer for his attitude when playing out of possession, Mount offers everything the England manager wants from one of his attacking players except goals. At least his strike in the 3-3 draw with Germany ended a 16-game drought at international level, at least.

Phil Foden

Foden is England’s brightest young talent and destined to be a key figure in the years to come but needs to nail down a position and tactical role. That might have happened already but illness and injury has prevented Southgate from playing him regularly.

Bukayo Saka

Still only 20-years-old but mature beyond his years, Saka is a popular and trusted member of the current group. His versatility down both the left and right flank is handy for a manager who likes to chop and change systems.

Nearly there…

Harry Maguire

Not a regular starter for Manchester United under Erik ten Hag but a combination of England’s lack of depth at centre-half, little time to bed in new players and Southgate’s trust in Maguire’s ability is likely to earn him a place on the plane.

Jordan Henderson

Henderson was a late call-up to the September squad after recovering from a hamstring problem and, injury permitting, should travel as one of the squad’s elder statesmen. Far from certain of a starting spot if he gets there, though.

John Stones

No longer playing as regularly as he was at club level before Euro 2020, when he won back his international place after a couple of years in the wilderness, but getting enough minutes to suggest he will not only travel but start in Qatar. Suffered a hamstring injury against Germany, though it is not thought to be too serious.

Kalvin Phillips

Phillips’ summer move to Manchester City was always likely to result in him playing second fiddle to Rodri. Factor in some injury misfortune and his starting spot with England suddenly does not look so secure but expect Southgate to keep faith nonetheless.

England winger Jack Grealish (Action Images via Reuters)

Jack Grealish

Rounding off a trio of players on the fringes at City. Still waiting for lift off at the Etihad but Southgate’s reservations over Grealish as a player seem to be a thing of the past. A different profile of wide forward compared to England’s other, more direct options.

Kieran Trippier

One of Southgate’s favourites, his ability on set-pieces is a unique selling point over his rivals for the right-back berth. Able to cover on the left if needed, as he did at the Euros, and another with valuable major tournament experience.

Jude Bellingham

Another old head on young shoulders, Bellingham’s youth is arguably the only thing holding him back from a place alongside Rice in midfield. It’s only a matter of time until he starts regularly. The question is whether that time is now.

Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale is likely to start these Nations League games in Pickford’s absence and can be considered England’s second-choice goalkeeper after establishing himself with Arsenal last season, though some erratic tendencies still need to be ironed out.

Nick Pope

Still a top-flight goalkeeper after swapping relegated Burnley for Newcastle, but Pope would likely have remained as one of Southgate’s three even if he had dropped down a division. When it comes to starting, his hesitancy with the ball at his feet counts against him.

Eric Dier

September’s recall perhaps should not be a surprise. Southgate conceded he had been harsh to leave Dier out of the summer squad after a strong end to the season with Tottenham and noted how he “fits in with the culture” upon his return.

In contention

Trent Alexander-Arnold

With greater scrutiny on his defensive ability than ever before and fierce competition at right-back, Alexander-Arnold still feels at risk of missing out on the final cut. Walker’s injury may offer a route into the squad via the backdoor but being left out of the matchday squad for the draw with Germany was an ominous sign.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford would have been included in September’s squad and ended a year-long international exodus had he avoided picking up a minor muscle injury in United’s win over Arsenal. Southgate has seen “encouraging signs” in his recent form. A recall could be on the cards.

Luke Shaw

Shaw started both of United’s opening games, was part of a side that conceded six goals in 135 minutes and has not been seen since due to a foot injury. Included by Southgate all the same, but needs to win his club place back to be sure of a spot in Qatar.

Ben Chilwell

Like Shaw, cannot be certain of minutes at club level, but an absence of trusted, quality options in reserve means that he was recalled in September. Arguably offers something England’s other full-backs lack: a genuine consistent goal threat, but a hamstring injury suffered in a Champions League dead-rubber means his hopes are in danger.

Tammy Abraham

Currently leading the race to provide cover for Kane after a strong debut year in Serie A, with strength, speed and hold up play, Abraham is a full package and has one of the squad’s better records from the penalty spot, too.

England striker Tammy Abraham (The FA via Getty Images)

Fikayo Tomori

Won his place back after lifting a Scudetto with Milan and did not disgrace himself in June’s goalless draw against his adopted nation Italy. Dier’s return is a threat to his chances, with Southgate admitting he has close calls to make at centre-half.

Marc Guéhi

Third consecutive call-up since debuting in March, Guéhi being part of the defence that shipped four against Hungary has not done him any harm. Lack of experience could count against him in the final analysis but Southgate is clearly a fan.

Conor Coady

Coady was one of the only members of the Euros squad not to play a minute, yet his importance to the dressing room led assistant Steve Holland to name him England’s player of the tournament. Unlikely to threaten for a starting spot, all the same.

James Ward-Prowse

More than just a set-piece taker and could benefit from a shortage of midfield depth. Southgate’s captain during their days together at Under-21 level but that did not stop him from being the final player cut from the provisional Euro 2020 squad.

Ivan Toney

Five goals in six games to start the campaign with Brentford earned Toney a deserved call-up but not a first cap. An almost immaculate penalty-taking record over the course of his career - scored 24, missed just one - is useful.

Callum Wilson

The Newcastle striker has found form just at the right time, while two goals in front of Southgate in the 4-0 win over Aston Villa will do his chances no harm at all. Wilson has reportedly made the initial 55-man preliminary squad and has seemingly done all he can to earn a first call-up since 2019.

Jarrod Bowen

Back in the goals for a West Ham attack that is finding its feet again. Improvement needed but Southgate liked what he saw during the summer and would not have kept Bowen around if he did not have a chance of making Qatar.

Work to do

Reece James

One of the few players to come out of the summer’s Nations League games with any credit. James is an able defender but with explosive potential going forward as a right wing-back, while also capable of playing centrally in a three. James suffered injury heartbreak in the San Siro, but has not given up hope on making it to Qatar yet.

Jadon Sancho

Omitted once again despite signs of improvement and a regular starting berth under Erik ten Hag. Reputation as one of the world’s most exciting young players would suggest the door is not yet fully closed but will need to kick on over the next eight weeks to make the cut.

Dean Henderson

Recalled in Pickford’s absence. Playing regularly again after a “wasted” year at United, the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper has a chance of challenging Ramsdale and Pope for a place on the plane but is fourth in the queue for now.

Benjamin White

Left out having started the season playing at right-back for Arsenal, with England already heavily stocked in that position - although injuries to Walker and James may help. Remains to be seen where his future lies following the emergence of William Saliba at club level.

England midfielder Conor Gallagher (The FA via Getty Images)

Conor Gallagher

Dropped from the summer squad after the end of his Crystal Palace loan saw a return to Chelsea, where he struggled to find a suitable role in Thomas Tuchel’s system. Needs a new start under Graham Potter to play his way back into contention.

Tyrone Mings

Once ever-present in the squad and a Southgate favourite, mixed form at club level and a poor end to last season seem to have dropped him down the pecking order. His left-footedness remains an asset compared to other centre-back options.

Tyrick Mitchell

Waiting to be recalled since being handed his first caps in March’s friendlies against Switzerland and Cote d’Ivoire, but Southgate only spoke well of his performances and presence around the camp.

Ollie Watkins

Watkins’ advantage over Calvert-Lewin is that he is at least playing regularly but Toney’s call-up only makes a return more unlikely. Southgate appears to have moved towards a more traditional profile of centre-forward.

Outside bets

James Maddison

In the form of his life but still has just one England cap to his name, coming some three years ago. The latest cause célèbre but Southgate usually sticks to his guns. Maddison can only hope that the next tournament cycle brings a fresh start.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Comfortably ahead of the competition to be Kane’s backup following the Euros but a combination of injury and indifferent form have allowed others to move ahead of him in the queue. Yet to play this season. Time is against him.

James Justin

Justin became the latest full-back called up in the summer but suffered a difficult debut in Hungary, was substituted through injury at half time, then withdrew from the squad. Another who almost certainly has to look beyond the World Cup before he can consider a recall.

Harvey Elliott

Southgate’s reluctance to introduce new players shortly before the start of tournaments counts against Elliott, who has taken the opportunity presented by Liverpool’s midfield problems and ran with it, but this World Cup has probably come too soon.

Eberechi Eze

Deployed centrally by Patrick Vieira this season and in form, Eze potentially offers Southgate a different sort of skill set in midfield but has probably left it too late to push for a place. Would have been part of the provisional Euro 2020 squad if not for an Achilles injury.

Ryan Sessegnon

As a wing-back playing for Antonio Conte, Sessegnon has had to cope with being heavily rotated, but his displays have been impressive enough. A lack of left-back depth could count in his favour but probably relying on injury to earn a call-up at this late stage.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Has experience under Gareth Southgate and is enjoying a good run of games under Graham Potter at Chelsea. His versatility could appeal, too, as a box-to-box midfielder, given the injury doubts in that position, and a possible wing-back with the Three Lions’ depth exposed in that position. Has reportedly been named in Southgate’s initial 55-man preliminary squad.

England’s predicted 26-man World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Eric Dier, Marc Guéhi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling