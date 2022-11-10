Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England have announced their 26-man squad for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar and attention now turns to their opening game.

Gareth Southgate named a number of surprise inclusions in his group, as James Maddison comes in from the cold, Conor Gallagher gets the nod ahead of James Ward-Prowse in midfield, while Callum Wilson is preferred to Tammy Abraham up front.

The Three Lions are favourites to emerge from Group B in Qatar, with Iran, Wales and USA providing their opponents.

The World Cup begins on Sunday November 20 and England will play for the first time the following day, lining up against Iran for the first time in their history.

Here’s everything you need to know about the opening game:

When do England play their first World Cup game?

England kick off their World Cup campaign in Qatar against Iran on Monday 21 November with kick off coming at 1pm GMT. That is the second day of the World Cup, with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the curtain-raiser the previous day.

How can I watch it?

Every World Cup game will be shown live in the UK either on the BBC or ITV. The game against Iran will be live on BBC One

What are the other England fixtures (all kick-off times GMT)?

Monday 21 November: England vs Iran – 13:00

Friday 25 November: England vs USA – 19:00

Tuesday 29 November: Wales vs England – 19:00

Who is in the squad?

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), James Maddison (Leicester), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle)