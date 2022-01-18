Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eni Aluko has apologised after she controversially accused Ian Wright of blocking opportunities for female pundits in women’s football.

Aluko’s recent appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour was met with a torrent of criticism when she pointed the finger at fellow former footballer turned pundit Wright, claiming he “should be aware” of the space he occupies in women’s football coverage as a man.

Many immediately leapt to the defence of Wright, with the former Arsenal striker recognised for his long-term staunch advocacy of the women’s game.

And Aluko, who is currently embroiled in a libel case against ex-Newcastle and Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton, has now issued a response of her own, taking to Instagram to admit her comments were misguided.

“Ian Wright is a brilliant broadcaster and role model whose support for the women’s game has been significant,” Aluko wrote.

“In my interview with the Woman’s Hour this week, I was trying to make a broader point about the limited opportunities for women in football - whether that’s in coaching, broadcasting or commercial spaces - and the importance of creating more space for women to thrive on and off the pitch.

“But it was wrong for Ian’s name to be raised in that conversation, and for that I sincerely apologise. I’ve known and worked with him for many years and have nothing but love and respect for him.”

Wright is hailed in the women’s football community, founding and donating to the Ian Wright Coaching Fund to increase the number of female coaches in grassroots football; paying for Stoke City player Kayleigh McDonald’s rehab from an ACL injury, as revealed by The Telegraph; and advocating for girls to have equal opportunities with boys to play football in school.

He has also only covered exactly one WSL game in the league’s history, and 11 Lionesses games in the past two seasons.

The controversy has inadvertently directed attention away from her libel claim against Barton, in which the the High Court ruled in favour of Aluko after the initial stage, although Barton could yet appeal against the verdict.