Eni Aluko calls out ‘triple standards’ in punditry after winning first stage of libel case against Joey Barton

Eni Aluko has called out the “triple standards” in punditry after winning the first stage of her libel case against Joey Barton.

The broadcaster and former England striker was targeted by ex-footballer Barton on social media, accusing her of “playing the race card” in light of comments Aluko made in 2020 which appeared to criticise people placed on the government’s furlough scheme.

The High Court ruled in favour of Aluko after the initial stage of her libel claim against the former Newcastle and Manchester City midfielder, with the 38-year-old hopeful the judgement will make people think twice about unleashing abuse online.

"Things need to change,” Aluko told BBC News. "There's a double standard held for me, sometimes a triple standard held for me as a black woman, if I say anything.

"This is bigger than me. This was just not something I could accept and actually it's part of a wider culture towards women in broadcasting.

“Opinions and free speech are a human right and I support but it can't be weaponised and used as a route to hate speech. The only way to change is to hold people accountable."

Aluko enjoyed a successful playing career before moving onto a career in broadcasting, scoring 33 goals in 102 appearances for the Lionesses prior to her retirement in 2020.

She has since been a regular on ITV and TNT Sports but has been subjected to a torrent of criticism for her punditry, including from Barton, with Aluko claiming that she received threats of violence after the 42-year-old posted about her on X in January 2024.

"I can't feel anxious every time I get on TV that my race and my gender are going to be attacked,” she added.

"I love what I do. I love broadcasting. I love talking about football. I love being an example for other young black girls and women of colour that you can do it and can break into spaces that ordinarily have not always been taken up."

Barton is yet to respond to the High Court ruling and could appeal against it. He has also pleaded not guilty to allegedly posting offensive comments on social media about Aluko in a separate criminal case.