Prince William tries hand at football punditry at Aston Villa in Paris

Rio Ferdinand joked that the Prince of Wales could take his job as a football pundit as the royal tried his hand at an analysis of Aston Villa’s Champions League quarter-final in Paris on Wednesday, 9 April.

Prince William brought his eldest son Prince George to watch the match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Asked by the former England defender Ferdinand if he was on a “lads tour” to the match with friends, William replied: “I’ve got my son here as well, so I’m on best behaviour.

“ I want George to experience a night out away from home in a big European competition.”