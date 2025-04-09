PSG vs Aston Villa LIVE: Unai Emery’s men take on Ligue 1 winners in Champions League quarter-finals
The French champions knocked out Liverpool in the last round and will be confident of progressing
Paris Saint-Germain host Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with the first leg of their tie being played at the Parc des Princes tonight.
PSG are in fine form having already secured the Ligue 1 title. That allows them to focus all their efforts of claiming a first Champions League title and Aston Villa will need to be wary of their quality.
Luis Enrique’s side defeated Liverpool in a penalty shootout in the previous round and have only failed to win once in their previous 17 matches across all competitions – a 1-0 loss to Liverpool at home in the last-16 first leg.
Villa, meanwhile, are on a seven-game winning run including beating Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate in the previous round. Unai Emery’s men come into the match on the back of a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest and will have their sights set on a historic win tonight.
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live via TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, with coverage from 7.00pm BST. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for £30.99 per month.
When is PSG vs Aston Villa?
The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 9 April at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
PSG vs Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain host Aston Villa in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Parc des Princes tonight.
The French club are the newly crowned Ligue 1 champions following a 1-0 victory over Angers on Saturday, ably managing to secure the title with six matches left to play.
Their focus now turns to the Champions League where they take on Aston Villa in the last eight having eliminated Liverpool, via a penalty shootout, in the previous round.
Villa have impressed in this competition for Unai Emery and hope to keep their fine run going. They defeated Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate in the last-16 and have secured wins over Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig already in this campaign.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Aston Villa face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.
PSG have wrapped up the Ligue 1 title already this season and are now focusing of winning the Champions League for the first time.
They face a Villa side excelling this year but Unai Emery has a strong record in Europe and will want to impress tonight.
Can Villa beat PSG in their own backyard?
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and latest updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments