Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea and Benfica’s transfer talks expected to go down to the wire

Discussions have been described as ‘fractious’ as Benfica refuse to budge on their demands

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Tuesday 31 January 2023 14:00
Chelsea could break British transfer record in signing Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea’s pursuit of Enzo Fernandez is expected to go very late, as Benfica refuse to budge on their demands, in what have been described as fractious talks.

As reported by The Independent on Monday, the Portuguese club have been insistent that Chelsea pay the midfielder’s £106million release clause if they want the deal done.

Such a move would bring expensive tax costs, so the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have attempted to come up with a deal worth slightly more than that clause, that can be paid in installments.

Chelsea have put forward a number of different options, like the fee being front-loaded to the first payment. Benfica have been unwilling to accept this, and their stance has been repeated.

It is not impossible that Chelsea walk away, but they will continue to try and get the deal done over the next few hours.

