European giant in talks to sign Eric Dier from Spurs

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bayern Munich are in early talks with Tottenham Hotspur about a permanent deal for Eric Dier.

The German champions' manager Thomas Tuchel is intent on securing a defensive midfielder and a centre-half this January, and the 29-year-old presents a good tactical solution as he can cover both positions.

Bayern still have an interest in both Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Fulham's Joao Palhinha, but a deal for Dier is much smoother to do. With Chalobah's recent injury issues complicating his readiness and Fulham difficult to negotiate with on the in-form Portuguese midfielder, Tottenham are willing to do business on a player who could himself do with a refresh.

Dier was once the core of an exciting new generation at Spurs and England but his career has stagnated in the last few years.

Tuchel nevertheless saw tactical qualities in the 29-year-old and believes he can be a fit for a team crying out for defensive solidity as they seek to win the Champions League.

Spurs bolstered their own centre-back options by finally agreeing a fee to sign Genoa’s Radu Dragusin, with Djed Spence heading on loan in the other direction.

Bayern’s late interest in Dragusin threatened to scupper the deal but the Romanian chose the north London club as they added to their loan signing of Timo Werner. Tottenham are still pressing ahead with trying to buy a No 8 and have Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher top of their list.