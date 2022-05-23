Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plans next season as the Dutchman was unveiled as Manchester United’s new manager.

Ten Hag was speaking at Old Trafford in his first press conference as new head coach, where he set out his hopes to take the club forwards after a disppointing season ended in a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday, which Ten Hag watched from the stands.

One of the few bright spots in a poor season was the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 18 league goals and 24 in total. Asked whether the 37-year-old Ronaldo was part of his plans going into the new campaign, Ten Hag simply replied: “Of course.”

When pushed for what he felt Ronaldo could bring to the team, Ten Hag looked suprised by the question. “Goals!” he laughed, before adding: “I will talk to Cristiano [about the new season] before I talk to you.”

Ten Hag was also asked about United’s struggling captain Harry Maguire, who was dropped by his predecessor Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season. The new manager stopped short of guaranteeing Maguire would keep the captaincy but praised the defender’s qualities.

“Next season is a different season,” Ten Hag said. “He did a great job, he is a great player, achieved a lot with a contribution to Manchester United. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

He added: “The reason [I joined] is, although there is a fantastic history, is the high potential for the future I don’t speak with the players now, they need a break, they need a break to reflect, but I’m looking forward and I can’t wait to start.”