Ajax backed to recover from losing Erik ten Hag to Manchester United by PSV boss
Both the Eredivisie giants will likely have new managers next term
PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt is confident Ajax will survive losing Erik ten Hag to Manchester United.
Schmidt expects their Eredivisie title rivals to find a high-calibre replacement, with Ten Hag reportedly on the brink of moving to Old Trafford.
The 52-year-old is in advanced talks to become United’s new permanent manager, although no agreement has been reached and any potential announcement does not seem likely until after Sunday’s Dutch Cup final between Ajax and PSV.
Schmidt is leaving the Philips Stadion at the end of the season after two years in charge and will be replaced by former PSV and Manchester United striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy.
PSV are four points behind Ajax in the race for the title and, ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg against Leicester on Thursday, Schmidt expects both Dutch giants to prosper with new managers.
He said: “It always continues in football. It’s not (about) one player or one coach stopping working at one club. In Barcelona, (Lionel) Messi stopped one day and everyone saw they didn’t stop playing football. Now he’s at another club.
“There will be replacements. It’s already clear for me, Ruud Van Nistelrooy is the new coach of PSV - a great player and a great person.
“There is a very good successor in my position. For Ajax, if he (Ten Hag) really leaves, they will find a very good coach because it’s a great club.”
Schmidt has been linked with Benfica but insisted his future will have no bearing on the outcome of Thursday’s clash in Eindhoven after last week’s first leg ended 0-0.
“No, there’s nothing to announce,” he said. “My team and myself, we have shown in the last weeks we are always focused. It’s not like I have to bring evidence for anything. The players are focused.”
PA
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies