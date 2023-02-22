Erik ten Hag details how Man Utd can beat Barcelona

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag has told Manchester United they need to produce their best performance of the season to eliminate Barcelona from the Europa League.

United impressed in drawing 2-2 at Camp Nou last week but Ten Hag believes they need to reach another level again against the La Liga leaders at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Captain Harry Maguire and winger Antony are back in contention for United but striker Anthony Martial, who has resumed training, will not be fit enough to play.

Ten Hag said: “With such big teams as Barcelona every day you have to show your best. Tomorrow we have to give the best performance of the season. We believe in it, we’re looking forward to it, so we have to give a lot of energy.”

United could win their first trophy under Ten Hag this week as they face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

And the Dutchman added: “We all want to play big games. When we were young we dreamt of it. We are in the position, it’s February. Big games are coming up and we enjoy it, we’re really excited and we have to give our best.”

Barcelona will be without two young midfielders with Pedri injured and Gavi suspended and Ten Hag added: “Obviously Gavi and Pedri are great players. Although they are very young they have already had a positive effect on Barcelona.”