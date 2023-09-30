Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Perhaps it sums up the modern-day Manchester United that even as a Dane scored a high-class winner at Old Trafford, it was not their £72m striker. In fairness to Rasmus Hojlund, who was only denied a fine strike of his own by a goal-line clearance, the newcomer figures quite some way down the list of culprits for United’s fifth defeat of a season that has not even reached October.

But as boos greeted the final whistle, Joachim Andersen delivered a goal that meant Roy Hodgson, whose managerial career began when Tommy Docherty was in charge of United, added a victory over Erik ten Hag to the two he secured at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s expense at Old Trafford. And United, whose two-game revival swiftly came to look a false dawn, were confronted with the reality that one of Ten Hag’s signature feats of his first season is no more.

Old Trafford became something of a fortress under the Dutchman. When Brighton visited two weeks ago, United were unbeaten on home turf in 20 league matches, spanning over a year. Now it is two losses in two. Their problems are not confined to the road now and their latest setback came with all four of Ten Hag’s major summer signings starting together for the first time.

Not for the first time, issues abounded and compounded one another. United were disjointed, at times shambolic at the back. They looked susceptible to the counter-attack, long a strength of Palace’s, and frail at set-pieces. After keeping consecutive clean sheets, Andre Onana conceded in a manner that posed the question if he might have done better. Sofyan Amrabat’s full Premier League debut came at left-back and suggested the Moroccan midfielder is not a left-back. He struggled and was booked for hauling down the quick, persistent winger Jordan Ayew. The mitigating – and sadly typical - factor is that United’s three senior left-backs are all sidelined yet it was also remarkable when Ten Hag substituted both central defenders who started, bringing on Harry Maguire to operate on his own.

Further forward, United displayed neither the necessary conviction nor the requisite quality. Hojlund was much the best of the front three, with Marcus Rashford poor and Facundo Pellestri utterly ineffectual; Ten Hag may parachute the watching Antony back into the team at the first possible opportunity. Alejandro Garnacho, who came on for Pellestri, was altogether more threatening. There was a perverse logic to Casemiro finishing the game on the right wing – United’s top scorer looks their most dangerous attacker at the moment – but it was nevertheless ridiculous.

There was a lack of genuine invention, even though the midfield contained both Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes. United should not take solace in the statistics. They had 77 percent of possession and 19 shots, but as the home side and the favourites who trailed for the best part of 70 minutes, that might be expected. Sam Johnstone denied Fernandes and Hojlund but was not required to make any especially difficult saves.

Andersen and Marc Guehi were outstanding but United were not. Subdued before the break, more urgent thereafter, they often seemed to lack both the final ball and the finishing touch. The most invention came from Raphael Varane, whose overhead kick almost yielded a remarkable equaliser and who guided a clever header just past the post. Of the starters, he and Casemiro seemed likeliest to make something happen, and the Brazilian headed just over, but United should not be as reliant on a defensive midfielder in attack.

Manchester United suffer second home defeat, this time to Crystal Palace (AFP via Getty Images)

That said, Palace prospered when their centre-backs went forward. They almost combined for a goal when Andersen crossed and Guehi headed wide. Then the Dane delivered a wonderfully clean strike, dispatching a half-volley from 14 yards after Eberechi Eze’s free kick flicked off Hojlund’s head and fell to him.

It was an unfortunate assist for a player waiting for his first Old Trafford goal. The majority present had been cheered by the earlier sight of Hojlund on the charge, the new striker powering forward, poking a shot past Johnstone but being denied by Tyrick Mitchell, who executed a goal-line clearance.

But a promising start by United gave way to a mediocre display. Perhaps Palace lulled United into a false sense of security with their limp display in the midweek Carabao Cup tie between the sides. With six changes, an altogether stronger side married defensive resolve with menace on the break.

In the process, they brought their veteran manager a rare distinction. Only Pep Guardiola had won three away Premier League games at Old Trafford. Hodgson is not often bracketed with the serial Champions League winner but joined him. More immediately, he took Palace above United in the table. And if that may only be a temporary state of affairs, United’s malaise may endure.