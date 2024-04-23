Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag has hit out at the media’s criticism of Manchester United following their FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry, calling the reaction to the penalty shoot-out victory against the Championship side as “embarrassing” and a “disgrace”.

United progressed to their second FA Cup final under Ten Hag in two years, but only after they blew a three-goal lead at Wembley and survived a marginal offside decision in extra time that would have seen Coventry pull off one of the greatest shocks in the competition’s history.

Ten Hag admitted that United “got away it” after full-time, but the under-fire Dutchman lashed out at what he perceived to be negativity surrounding his side’s win after he was asked if United’s collapse was “embarrassing”.

United, who will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on 25 May, take on Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night and Ten Hag was adamant that the win over Coventry was a “huge achievement” despite their performance.

"You asked the question: ‘is it embarrassing?’ No, the reaction from you was embarrassing,” Ten Hag said.

“It is the comments. Top football is about results, we made it to a final and we deserved it not only by this game but also the other games.

"We lost control for 20 minutes, we also had bad luck, 3-2, 3-3. We were very lucky in the end, it is clear.

“The Penalties was very good and we made it to the final, it is a huge achievement. Twice, in two years, is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years.

"The comments are a disgrace."

Ten Hag also said Antony was wrong to celebrate United’s win in front of the Coventry players but claimed the winger was provoked by the opposition.

“He was [provoked] and should not react like this,” Ten Hag said. “You have not seen the provocation, only the reaction, but he should not do it.

“I’ve also seen Harry Maguire [congratulate Coventry]. We should acknowledge the performance of Coventry, coming back at 70 minutes when we dominated the game. The game must be closed, but the return from their side was very good.”

The Red Devils are facing a mounting injury list, with Ten Hag providing mixed news on a quartet.

"We had a problem with Alejandro Garnacho, that's why we took him off during the game but I think he will be fine,” Ten Hag said.

“Scott McTominay we have to assess today, really doubtful. Marcus Rashford is also doubtful and there was also an issue with Bruno Fernandes with the hand but I think he can make it. We have some doubts going into the game tomorrow."