Erik ten Hag maintains he can “end” the Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp “era” after being unveiled as manager of Manchester United.

The Dutchman, who joins from Ajax, attended the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Ten Hag was asked about challenging the Manchester City and Liverpool managers next season, insisting they do not need to leave the Premier League for their “era” to come to a close.

“I admire them both,” Ten Hag said. “They play fantastic football. But eras come to an end.”

The 52-year-old was then pushed as to whether that could be the case while both continue to work in the Premier League: “I think so, yes.”

Ten Hag also revealed that his style of play at Old Trafford will adapt to his squad.

“Maybe you have seen Ajax? Players dictating the way of play,” he said. “I have the idea, I will line up my best team.

“I will line up my palyers like that, to get the best out of them. To feel comfortable in the role. Getting success together.”

And while Ten Hag walks away from the Dutch champions and guaranteed Champions League football, he has rejected the idea that this move is a “risk”.

“I don't see it as a risk, this club has a great history, let's make a future,” Ten Hag said.

“I'm excited to do that, the people around in the club, new people in, we analyse the squad and go forward day to day, work hard, 100 per cent committed and I'm sure we will have success.”